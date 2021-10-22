Muscatine Fire Department to get two new firefighters

MUSCATINE — During its regular meeting Thursday, the Muscatine City Council voted to fill two firefighter positions deferred as a cost saving measure due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
While the cost had been approved in the city’s 2021 budget, the hirings were deferred because of the economic impacts of the pandemic. While discussing whether to hire the two firefighters, Mayor Diana Broderson said that it will cost $71,000 to fund the positions from Jan. 3, 2022, to the end of the fiscal year on July 31, 2022. When Broderson asked if the council wanted discussion on the issue, council member Osmond Malcolm said that the council had already discussed the issue.
“My only question is if we have funding for that,” Malcolm said.
Finance director Nancy Lueck said the city had come in with a higher fund balance than expected and had not transferred $100,000 from the state code relief fund into the general fund. She said the city is “comfortable” that it can hire the two additional firefighters.
After hearing the financial report, the council voted unanimously to approve the firefighters.
There was also a request for the council to discuss the possibility of allowing utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on city streets. Broderson said that in order for the council to consider the issue, staff would have to devote some time to it and the council would have to decide if the staff should devote its time to looking into the issue. UTVs include golf carts.
Council agreed the issue should be considered further. Webb said she would bring back information to a future in-depth meeting.
The current code regarding UTVs is a golf cart can be operated, by someone who has a driver’s license, on a city street that is not a primary extension. In the case of all-terrain vehicles owned by the city, they can be operated by city staff on city streets.
“There was sort of a general sense among staff that it (UTVs on city streets) was not a right fit for the Muscatine community,” city administrator Carol Webb said. “We could look at it in a bit more detail if you would like.”
Council member John Jindrich said that, while he wouldn’t be in favor of UTVs on the roadway, during snow removal, the vehicles could be used.
Council member Kelcey Brackett said any recommendation that comes to the council should be vetted by the police department for safety and enforceability. He also wanted to see distinctions between UTVs and ATVs. He believes there is enough demand for the change in codes and enough uses for it that the council should look at it.
Malcolm said among the problems he has found is the manufacturers of many of the vehicles market them as off-road vehicles and as such there is difficulty creating a law to use them on city streets.