Muscatine Fire Department to get two new firefighters

Council agreed the issue should be considered further. Webb said she would bring back information to a future in-depth meeting.

The current code regarding UTVs is a golf cart can be operated, by someone who has a driver’s license, on a city street that is not a primary extension. In the case of all-terrain vehicles owned by the city, they can be operated by city staff on city streets.

“There was sort of a general sense among staff that it (UTVs on city streets) was not a right fit for the Muscatine community,” city administrator Carol Webb said. “We could look at it in a bit more detail if you would like.”

Council member John Jindrich said that, while he wouldn’t be in favor of UTVs on the roadway, during snow removal, the vehicles could be used.

Council member Kelcey Brackett said any recommendation that comes to the council should be vetted by the police department for safety and enforceability. He also wanted to see distinctions between UTVs and ATVs. He believes there is enough demand for the change in codes and enough uses for it that the council should look at it.

Malcolm said among the problems he has found is the manufacturers of many of the vehicles market them as off-road vehicles and as such there is difficulty creating a law to use them on city streets.

