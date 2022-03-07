Muscatine Fire Department to raise money, awareness of hidden dangers of heart disease

MUSCATINE – For firefighters, often it's not the smoke and flames but the more hidden dangers that can be just as devastating.

Heart disease and sudden cardiac arrest consistently rank as the leading cause of on-duty firefighter deaths in the United State, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

The stress of working in and constantly being exposed to extreme heat increases the risk of suffering a heart attack, according to researchers. The constant strain on the heart leads to increased blood clotting and hinders the function of blood vessels. Heat stress and fluid loss can also result in decreases in cardiac output, according to medical studies.

Nearly two-thirds of firefighters over age 45 who died in 2020 died of heart attacks or other cardiac events, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

"When you hear about statistics like these, it hits close to home when you’re in that job and are trying to promote healthy living and a healthy lifestyle," said Muscatine firefighter and paramedic Colton Pauls.

Pauls is leading the department’s efforts in raising money for the American Heart Association's Corridor Heart Walk, May 7 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

The annual supports the heart association's efforts to educate the public about cardiovascular disease as well as raise money for research and support services to combat heart disease and promote and advance heart and vascular health.

Pauls said the department hopes to raise $2,500 for the AHA.

"We work hand-in-hand with AHA as well. A lot of our CPR training and heart attack/stroke knowledge comes from them," Pauls said.

Pauls, who has been with Muscatine’s Fire Department since 2020, said participating in the heat walk is part personal as well as professional.

His grandfather has survived heart disease.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman praised Pauls for leading the department's fundraising effort.

"We have a firefighter who hasn’t been here very long but who cares about his fellow firefighters and who wants to help take care of an issue that has been identified, and I think that’s great," Hartman said. "It shows the quality of the people we have working here at the fire department, and it shows the quality of the people we hire and how much they care not only about the community as a whole but also their fellow firefighters."

Paul hopes to make the Corridor Heart Walk an annual event for the department.

To make a donation to the Muscatine Fire Department’s fundraiser, visit www2.heart.org/goto/mfdwalk. For more information, visit the Muscatine Fire Department’s Facebook page.

