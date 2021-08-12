Muscatine Fire Department welcomes four new firefighters

MUSCATINE — Last week, four members of the Muscatine Fire Training Academy received their graduation certificates, signifying they had completed their four-week training. Now, these recruits are working their new shifts and doing what they can to keep Muscatine residents safe.
The Muscatine Fire Department has officially welcomed these four recruits into its staff. These new firefighters are Spencer Ludman, Dan Deckert, Michael Fleming and Joseph Colon.
Colon said he wanted to find a way to serve his community, and being part of the fire department seemed like a good opportunity for that.
“All the men in my family were in the military but I wasn’t able to join," he said. "I couldn’t serve my country, so I wanted to be able to serve my community and my hometown, and that’s something I’m really passionate about.”
For Ludman, the job of a firefighter was all about making a difference.
“My grandpa was a firefighter here in Muscatine," he said. "He was my hero, and I want to make a difference in my community like he did."
The four recruits were led through their training by firefighter Andrew McSorely, and completed a series of training burns at Fire Station 2. Though the experience wasn’t always easy, it was not only memorable but also reaffirming.
“It was new, and something different that I hadn’t experienced before,” Colon said. “We were really challenged in a lot of different ways, and we realized that we were more capable than what we are and what we think we are. For me, personally, it was an eye-opening experience and a really good learning experience.”
Ludman said he saw his weeks of training as the beginning of his brotherhood with not only his fellow recruits, but the fire department as a whole.
“We had four guys in our academy, and I think we all pushed each other beyond what we thought we were capable of,” he said. “It wasn’t just the physical stuff, it was the mental stuff too that I think we really excelled at.”
For the next year, the four recruits will be on probation as they continue working and learning from their fellow firefighters. Though it may be a bit too early to be thinking about moving up the ranks, both Colon and Ludman said they were going to focus on sharpening their skills and absorbing as much information as possible.
“Somebody once told me ‘You can’t eat an elephant in a day,'" Ludman said. "At the moment, I don’t want to jump out and try to take on the world.
"For us right now, I think we just have to take it one day at a time."