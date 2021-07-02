Muscatine Fire Dept. creates fireworks safety video, reminding residents to stay safe

In the video, Hartman mostly focuses on tips and safety messages that may be familiar, but are still good to be reminded of. He also adds plenty of statistics regarding the injuries that the fire department has seen from fireworks in recent years, such as how 30 percent of the fireworks injuries they see are on children, or how 60 percent of people injured are the people handling fireworks.

“On top of that, we included some facts – like the actual temperature that a sparkler burns at, which is about 1800 degrees – that really hit home the reason why there is such a big safety concern,” Hartman said.

As for some specific tips included in the video, Hartman reminded residents to never point a firework at someone or something, and to set them off in a wide area where all spectators can stand at a safe distance. Fireworks users should also be sure to light their fireworks from the ground, and to never try and hold them while lighting them.

Hartman also touched on how humidity, like the weather Muscatine has seen recently, can sometimes mess with a fireworks effectiveness and can cause them to fail. When this occurs, residents should always douse the failed fireworks with water instead of trying to relight them, as faulty fireworks can be unpredictable and even more dangerous to mess with.