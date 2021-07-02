Muscatine Fire Dept. creates fireworks safety video, reminding residents to stay safe

MUSCATINE – Just in time for the Fourth of July, the Muscatine Fire Department released a video on its YouTube page this week discussing the topic of fireworks safety.
Although the fire department is no stranger to giving out information related to fire safety, this is only the second safety video that the department has made for its YouTube channel. The first was a video on kitchen safety, and was released in October 2020.
“Our department has a long history of working to get information out, and public education is a core principle of what we do,” Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Mike Hartman said, “There’s a saying that the easiest fire to put out is the one that doesn’t happen. We try to take that attitude and apply it to everything we do.
The idea for this video specifically came when Hartman ran into Chad Yocom, who creates videos for both Muscatine Access Channel 9 and the Musser Public Library. When Yocom asked Hartman if he could help him create a video reviewing some safety tips, Hartman was more than happy to help out.
“With Kevin Jenison’s work on improving our presence throughout social media and Chad’s talents producing videos, I do expect that we will be expanding that channel through more video messaging,” Hartman continued. He added that videos tend to be more effective as well, as they are easier for social media users to notice, unlike text posts which tend to get buried.
In the video, Hartman mostly focuses on tips and safety messages that may be familiar, but are still good to be reminded of. He also adds plenty of statistics regarding the injuries that the fire department has seen from fireworks in recent years, such as how 30 percent of the fireworks injuries they see are on children, or how 60 percent of people injured are the people handling fireworks.
“On top of that, we included some facts – like the actual temperature that a sparkler burns at, which is about 1800 degrees – that really hit home the reason why there is such a big safety concern,” Hartman said.
As for some specific tips included in the video, Hartman reminded residents to never point a firework at someone or something, and to set them off in a wide area where all spectators can stand at a safe distance. Fireworks users should also be sure to light their fireworks from the ground, and to never try and hold them while lighting them.
Hartman also touched on how humidity, like the weather Muscatine has seen recently, can sometimes mess with a fireworks effectiveness and can cause them to fail. When this occurs, residents should always douse the failed fireworks with water instead of trying to relight them, as faulty fireworks can be unpredictable and even more dangerous to mess with.
“Many safety tips seem to be common sense for a lot of people, but I think all of us need reminders from time to time,” Hartman said.
Although this year has so far been pretty quiet for the fire department in terms of fireworks-related fires and injuries due to the rainy weather, Hartman added that he liked to think that the public education and broad information campaigns from groups like his department have truly been making a difference and prompting people to think twice and think smart.
“That’s why we do what we do. I like to remind people to use a little common sense – that goes a long way in keeping people safe,” Hartman said, “Above all, however you celebrate, we want you to do so in a safe manner. Injuries and accidents are not fun.”