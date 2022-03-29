Muscatine Fire Dept. offers hazmat training to volunteer firefighters

MUSCATINE – Volunteer firefighters are an important asset to every city, especially small towns and they need to have the same skills as full-time firefighters. Recently, the Muscatine Fire Department did its part to ensure area volunteers have the skills they need to succeed.

Volunteer firefighters from Fruitland, Buffalo, Montpelier and Blue Grass spent the weekend at Muscatine’s Station 2 in order to complete their Firefighter 1 requirements. The volunteer firefighters learned strategies on handling hazardous materials during potential hazmat emergencies. After a 16-hour training day, volunteers put their knowledge to the test, all while gaining hands-on experience.

According to Muscatine Fire Mechanic and Fire Inspector Jason Verschoore, who led the class with Firefighter Craig Chelf, this hazmat course is part of a 160-hour “Firefighter 1” curriculum that all firefighters must pass regardless of whether they are full-time or volunteer.

“Normally, (these firefighters) wouldn’t get these hands-on skills without a hazmat team to provide it, so we’ve been providing it the past two years,” Verschoore said.

Verschoore believes the volunteers enjoyed themselves during the class amd appreciated the opportunity to work with the equipment in-person instead of simply reading about it.

“They were able to actually get into the hazmat suits and do some of the stuff that probably they’ll never see again in their career,” he said. “It was all stuff that they normally wouldn’t do, but the State of Iowa requires that all firefighters … are trained to the level of Firefighter 1, which is your entry level firefighter. Because they still have to have that training, this opportunity allows them to get that and be ready to respond to various incidents in their own districts.”

While skills learned through training is the most important part, the bonding that occurs during the long training days is also valuable. Being able to prepare volunteers for certification exams in April is meaningful to Verschoore.

“We provide hazmat training to five different counties within eastern Iowa, and that’s part of our agreement to provide training to the responders in those areas at the operations level,” he said. “It’s great because it gets everyone out there and kind of builds that comradery and takes away the perspective of career firefighters versus volunteer firefighters. It shows that we’re all here for the same reason and the same goal of protecting our communities.”

