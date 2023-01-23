Muscatine Fire Dept. plans to hold many fire safety education events in 2023

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Fire Department spent last week re-focusing efforts on one of their main goals in the community.

The fire department designated Jan. 16-22 “Community Risk Reduction Week,” as a time to prepare for events to raise fire safety awareness, reduce the number and impact of emergencies and help make Muscatine a safer place for residents and first responders.

“We’re finally getting back to re-planning things and rebooting, so now we’re looking at bringing in some new events for this next year,” Battalion Chief Ted Hillard said.

This has been a main goal of the department for many years, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Muscatine’s firefighters from holding educational events. Last year, some of these events returned, including the annual Public Safety Open House, which was deemed a strong success.

For 2023, the Muscatine Fire Department is planning educational programs for youth that focus on safety basics including escaping a fire, having an escape plan and being careful around stove tops.

“By us doing (these youth educational programs), we’ve noticed that they do retain them,” Hillard said. “We’ve had some kids that were older who said how they had a fire at their home and they had to get their family out of the house because they knew what to do. So teaching the young ones what to do really helps.”

The fire department will also hold educational programs for adults focused on preparing the home, checking electrical wiring, and helping people plan for and prevent fires.

“We’re going to be going to some Christian camps, some schools, maybe to MCSA and the Jesus Mission and places like that to do fire talks,” Hillard continued. “Just for the people who don’t regularly think about fire safety, just to give them that thought of ‘hey if something happens, I’ll know what to do’… We’re kind of just getting them to be prepared and proactive instead of reactive.”

The Muscatine Fire Department has started fire inspections again after stopping because of the pandemic. The department completed 19 fire inspections last month, resulting in a total of 176 inspections in 2022. Six locations were also re-inspected in December 2022, with 128 total re-inspections for the year.

While inspections focus on potential fire code violations, they are also used to gather information on the internal layout of the locations, which can then be used by firefighters in the event of an emergency. According to Hillard, the fire department has noticed a slight increase in violations following its absence.

“We’re not out here trying to harass anyone, we’re just trying to stop that emergency before it happens,” he said. “It’s not just important to the owners of these businesses, but also to any buildings above or surrounding it as well as the residents who shop there and our city’s visitors. We want to make sure people are safe when they come to our community.”

Hillard said he thought the 2023’s events will be another successful series, and he hopes he and his team can hit as many local schools as possible.

For residents who would like to know more about upcoming Community Risk Reduction education events, check the Muscatine Fire Department Facebook page for more information.