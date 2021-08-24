Muscatine Fire Dept. receives new HAZMAT emergency kit from Muscatine Power & Water

MUSCATINE — Although the Muscatine Fire Department is mostly known for putting out fires and helping out in medical emergencies, they also train for a variety of emergencies both common and rare.
In order to deal with the most dangerous emergencies, they need to have the proper equipment for it. When the fire department needed an upgrade to their hazmat kits, a well-known partner in the community decided to step in.
On August 11, Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) presented the Muscatine Fire Department with a new Chlorine Emergency Kit-B for its HAZMAT truck, which would be used in the case of a chlorine gas leak.
This new kit will be replacing the older version of the kit that the HAZMAT truck previously had, with the older kit being used as a backup. The kit included several devices and tools that will be used to contain leaks in and around leaking containers.
“Years ago, we purchased emergency kits that were designed for repairing and fixing leaks,” MPW Safety and Training Manager Jim Garrison said.
Garrison, alongside MPW Safety and Training Specialist Donyell Archer, had been the one to discuss upgrading the fire department’s current chlorine emergency kit.
“These older kits, though, are a lot harder to work with. They take two people to do everything, and when (the firefighters) are in those big HAZMAT suits, the kits are even harder to work with,” Garrison said.
In 2014, a new emergency kit-B was created, with the new style being much more ergonomically correct and easier for one person to use on their own.
“The fire department has been wanting one of these kits for a while, and it didn’t make sense for us to buy them for our own facilities since, if we have an instance where we need to use it, it’s usually the fire department that’s going to be using it anyway,” Garrison said. “So we went ahead and purchased it for them, because they’re going to be our response in an emergency and we want them to have the best tools available.”
Providing a new kit is just one of the ways that MPW holds a partnership with the fire department, according to Garrison. In addition, MPW will be paying for the replacement chlorine and sulfur dioxide gaskets whenever the kit needs them. MPW also provides another space for firefighters to train their skills regarding specific situations.
Earlier this summer, a HAZMAT training session for Muscatine firefighters was held at the MPW Grandview Water Treatment Facility. All three shifts for firefighters had to participate in this training, which involved a simulated chlorine leak from a one-ton tank and the rescue of an injured staff member.
“With these drills, we’re critiquing our own procedures and improving where we can, and it also gives the fire department more training and a chance to become familiar with our process and our facilities,” Garrison said.
When it comes to the MPW’s working relationship with the fire department, Garrison said that he sees it as a very good one.
“They reach out to us and we reach out to them with training opportunities,” he said. “They’re busy a lot of the time… so whenever they don’t have a lot of things on the agenda, we try to set up various training with them. The fire department does so much more than fires and medical emergencies, and they don’t always have the time to do a lot of the training that they’re asked to do, so we try to give them that time because they’re such a big part of the community.”