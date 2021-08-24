Muscatine Fire Dept. receives new HAZMAT emergency kit from Muscatine Power & Water

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2014, a new emergency kit-B was created, with the new style being much more ergonomically correct and easier for one person to use on their own.

“The fire department has been wanting one of these kits for a while, and it didn’t make sense for us to buy them for our own facilities since, if we have an instance where we need to use it, it’s usually the fire department that’s going to be using it anyway,” Garrison said. “So we went ahead and purchased it for them, because they’re going to be our response in an emergency and we want them to have the best tools available.”

Providing a new kit is just one of the ways that MPW holds a partnership with the fire department, according to Garrison. In addition, MPW will be paying for the replacement chlorine and sulfur dioxide gaskets whenever the kit needs them. MPW also provides another space for firefighters to train their skills regarding specific situations.

Earlier this summer, a HAZMAT training session for Muscatine firefighters was held at the MPW Grandview Water Treatment Facility. All three shifts for firefighters had to participate in this training, which involved a simulated chlorine leak from a one-ton tank and the rescue of an injured staff member.