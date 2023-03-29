MUSCATINE — Knowing CPR can mean the difference between life and death. Next month, the Muscatine Fire Department hope to begin giving residents the tools they need in order to save lives during an emergency.

On Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Muscatine Fire Station #2, 2124 Stewart Road, the Muscatine Fire Department will be hosting the first of its “Stop the Bleed” CPR training courses.

Although the fire department has held similar classes specifically for schools and other organizations, Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer shared that this is the first time that he and his team have hosted a public class at the actual fire station.

“Right now, we plan on doing it four times a year as part of our community education for emergency medical services,” he said. “We want to stay engaged with these various public programs that are out there to help the public increase the chance of people surviving traumatic events such as a cardiac arrest or a serious bleeding incident.”

In addition to being seen as important information for the public to know Ronzheimer also saw the program’s classes an expansion of the department’s already strong fire prevention program, allowing room for teaching on both community safety and community medicine.

“Our biggest hope for this class is that the public is able to raise its awareness on being able to start CPR on someone,” he said. “We want members of the community to be able to start CPR and keep it going until further EMS or first responders get on the scene. It increases the survivability of that person an astronomical amount.”

Ronzheimer also specified that attendees who take the CPR portion of the “Stop the Bleed” program, which is a nationally recognized program that also teaches participants how to deal with bleeding or hemorrhaging incidents, will be learning hands-only CPR in order to eliminate worries regarding mouth-to-mouth contact and infectious diseases that may come from that contact.

“One of the great benefits of this is that it’s really getting the heart circulating the blood in the system,” Ronzheimer said. “There’s plenty of oxygen in the system to keep the brain alive for the first couple minutes, and studies have shown that just getting chest compressions started is just as effective as older CPR methods were. It’s better than a person not doing anything at all because they’re worried about infectious diseases.”

At this time, there is a limited number of spaces for the program, though this limit may change or increase over time depending on community interest. To sign up for this free class, residents can call 563-263-9233. For more information on future classes and training opportunities, residents can go to the Muscatine Fire Dept. Facebook page.

“We’re excited and we’re looking forward to the community’s feedback regarding the programs that we’re offering,” Ronzheimer said. “This is the first step in getting our community public education program built for the EMS side and not just the fire side.”