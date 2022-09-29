Muscatine Fire Dept. to host annual Open House event this weekend

MUSCATINE — For the past 100 years, October has been seen as fire prevention month, with Oct. 9-15 being officially recognized as Fire Prevention Week by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). For this year’s fire prevention month, the theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”

To kick off this month focused on fire safety and prevention, the Muscatine Fire Department — in coordination with several other local departments such as Muscatine Police, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department and MUSCOM (Muscatine County Joint Communications) — will hold its annual Public Safety Open House event.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Muscatine’s Public Safety building, 312 East 5th St. With activities being found both inside and outside of the building on this day, the Muscatine Fire Department invites and encourages residents of all ages to come meet with their local Public Safety workers — including a K-9 officer.

Within the Central Fire Station, guests can explore various booths focused on subjects such as CPR and the Fire Department’s Explorers Program. Firefighting gear will also be demonstrated, and children will have the opportunity to go through a smoke house and play different games related to firefighting as well as police work.

Other demonstrations at this year’s event include a demonstration of vehicle extrication equipment, fire hoses, the aerial tower truck and the Muscatine Police Department’s tactical tram robot. The Muscatine Police Department will also be bringing its armored vehicle as well as a drug trailer to teach the warning signs of drug use, while the Iowa State Police will bring its seatbelt impact simulator.

In addition to the annual Open House event, the Muscatine Fire Department also has several other events planned as a way to highlight Fire Prevention Week, so residents are advised to keep an eye on the Muscatine Fire Department’s Facebook page for upcoming information about each of these events.