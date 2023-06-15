The tents going up in business parking lots can only mean Independence Day is quickly approaching and vendors are selling fireworks.

While the fireworks will be available the public is reminded that firework use is permitted in Muscatine only from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 and 4.

Firework use is banned in Fruitland and West Liberty. Wilton allows firework use from July 3 to 5. In Muscatine County, fireworks can be used now through July 8 during the day.

Muscatine Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Mike Hartman stressed the most important thing for people to do is shoot the fireworks in a safe manner. He said there were many safety rules dealing with fireworks, but probably the most important is that children should not be allowed to use fireworks without supervision.

“It is illegal for anyone under age 18 to purchase, and typically every year we do compliance checks and every year we are pretty consistent in finding one person or one location where they sell to people under 18,” he said. “That is a big concern for us.”

Hartman said fireworks are explosive and injuries happen. According to studies, the number of firework-related injuries has gone up since fireworks were made legal in 2016. Hartman said there had been a large increase in the numbers of injuries to children.

He said there were other concerns with fireworks, such as grass fires and house fires. Hartman said there also had been vehicle fires. Still, Hartman said the biggest concern is personal injury, especially for young people.

In 2021, the Muscatine Fire Department created an instructional video on how to be safe with fireworks. It is available on the department’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Hartman focuses on familiar safety tips that may have been forgotten. He drives home his points with local statistics regarding the injuries the fire department has seen from fireworks in recent years, including 30% of the fireworks injuries they see are on children, and 60% of people injured are the people handling fireworks. The City of Muscatine website also has a page dedicated to firework safety tips.

Hartman reminds people that shooting fireworks on public property is illegal. Many people shoot fireworks during the professional fireworks show, he said.

Another concern Hartman has is sparklers. He commented that they burn at over 1000 degrees. He suggests when people are using sparklers they have a bucket of water nearby to put the used sparklers into.

In 2019, one person in Cedar County died of injuries caused by fireworks. During an incident in Muscatine, one man lost a hand and another lost several fingers while a third suffered facial injuries. A preliminary report indicates that one of the three men allegedly lit a mortar while holding it in his hand and attempted to throw the mortar before it exploded. Trinity Muscatine Emergency Department received six trauma cases from the surrounding area because of severe firework-related injuries in July 2019. Hartman said many firework-related injuries went unreported.