Muscatine firefighter participates in memorial stair climb to honor fallen 9/11 first responders

MUSCATINE — This Friday will be 19 years since the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
To honor those who died on that day, Muscatine firefighter Travis Edwards will participate in the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
“I’ve done the stair climb for practice, but this will be the first time I’ve actually done it on 9/11 and been an official participant,” Edwards said.
The Memorial Stair Climb symbolizes the climb that first responders had to do while trying to save people from the twin towers. Edwards will begin his climb at 7:46 a.m. Friday morning and will climb the equivalent of 110 stories, the highest point firefighters reached on that day.
This event also raises funds for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which provides resources to assist the families of fallen firefighters in rebuilding their lives. The foundation also works to help reduce firefighter deaths.
Edwards says that he has wanted to do this memorial climb for a while. Other Muscatine firefighters, including Assistant Chief Mike Hartman, have done this climb in the past.
“They do it all over the country," Edwards said. "But unfortunately, because of the virus, they’ve gone to what they call a virtual stair climb, so you can do it anywhere.”
Normally, the climb would be done at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
“I’ve seen pictures of (the event) in the past, showing it just full of firefighters who go up and down the steps,” Edwards said, adding that the event has become so big that firefighters who have done it have had to be split into several groups and do the climb in phases.
While he is admittedly disappointed that he will not be able to do the climb at Lambeau Field alongside other firefighters from across the country, that hasn’t stopped Edwards from preparing for his personal climb, which will now take place in the Muscatine Fire Department’s training tower.
“We counted them up and there’s 2,200 steps, so that’s a little over 25-and-a-half times up and down the training tower,” Edwards said, “but it’ll be worth it. I did a couple practice runs over the past couple weeks, and it’s not easy, but it can be done. I think the mindset from practicing to when you’re actually doing something with the meaning behind it feels a little bit different. You get that adrenaline rush, and you get a little bit more motivation.”
While it may not be exactly like the climbs from previous years, Edwards says he will still be able to watch a virtual version of the event’s opening ceremony. He will also continue the tradition of carrying the photo of one of the fallen first responders with him during his climb.
“Once you hit the equivalent of 110 floors, they have a bell that you ring,” he said.
Edwards said he isn't really feeling nervous or excited, instead focusing on what the climb represents.
“I just wanted to do it to honor the firefighters, the police officers and the paramedics that were killed on that day,” he said. “I still want to go up to Lambeau Field and do it there, so hopefully I’ll be here to do this next year.”
