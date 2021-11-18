Muscatine firefighter receives Certificate of Appreciation for successful rescue

MUSCATINE — One of Muscatine’s firefighters received another honor this week through Black Hawk College’s first responder awards.

This was the second year that Black Hawk College has held these awards. Community members are given the opportunity to nominate a first responder who has touched lives and helped others.

Out of the 74 nominations the college received this year, only four candidates were selected. Of those four, Muscatine firefighter Michael Collins was one of three first responders to receive a Certificate of Appreciation.

Collins was nominated for his rescue efforts on April 8, 2021. On that day, an early morning apartment fire broke out at 620 Sycamore St. When the entry team began searching the upper floors of the building, Collins could hear a woman calling for help.

Collins found the stairs that led to the third floor, and continued to call out to the woman as he used his thermal imaging camera to help him locate her. Eventually, Collins found and safely rescue the woman from the building, saving her life.

This is the second time Collins has been honored for this specific deed. In August, Collins received the Life Saving Award from the Muscatine Fire Department. He was nominated for this award by Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer.