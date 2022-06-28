Muscatine Firefighters attend, complete week-long training and certification course

MUSCATINE — Sometimes the most important skills people can have are ones they rarely use. For as rare as worst-case scenarios are, the members of the Muscatine Fire Department know the key to making it through them is to be as prepared as possible.

Earlier this month, six Muscatine firefighters, alongside firefighters from Davenport and the Rock Island Arsenal, attended a 40-hour rescue class hosted by the Davenport Fire Department and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). This class was specifically focused to learn how to navigate and properly rescue citizens from confined spaces.

With several businesses within Muscatine featuring confined spaces, Fire Chief Jerry Ewers and Battalion Chief Darrell Janssen of the Muscatine Fire Department felt having the department’s members attend the rescue class was of utmost importance.

“These types of classes don’t come around locally in the area very often, so we saw it as a good opportunity,” Janssen said.

The six firefighters who volunteered to attend the five-day, 40-hour class were Acting Lt. Spencer Rippenger, Reece Hall, Ben Barrett, Kyle Davis, Colton Pauls and Michael Fleming.

“(These firefighters) have not really had much of this training before, not to this extent anyway, so they volunteered to take the course,” Janssen said.

Through the class, firefighters were taught about various hazards within confined spaces, including those that may involve additional energy sources or machinery that require utilizing a lockout/tagout. Firefighters also learned how to monitor air while traversing through confined spaces and ventilation that can be done within confined spaces.

As for the rescue portion of the class, firefighters learned about various rope rescue techniques using what is known as a “mechanical advantage system,” which involves a series of ropes, pulleys, anchors and carabiners. Ladders as well as SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus) and SAR units (supplied air respirators) were also utilized during the training simulations.

“We all had a great time, got a lot of hands-on experience and learned a lot of new skills,” Rippenger said in a public statement.

Following the course, all participating firefighters were required to test out of the course, showing what they learned and their overall proficiency with certain skills before being given certification at the pro-board level.

“With the six firefighters that attended the class, they’ll come back and share the information that they learned by training and showing those techniques to the other firefighters on duty,” Janssen said. “We’re fortunate to have quite a few members that are trained in confined-space rescue.”

Ewers said both he and the rest of the Muscatine Fire Department were grateful for the free training opportunity offered by the Davenport Fire Department.

