For firefighters, encountering stressful situations is simply part of the job. What matters most, however, is how they are able to handle the stress in a safe way in order to ensure their survival without triggering a “fight or flight” response.

Last week, the Muscatine Fire Department conducted a five-part team building exercise with its firefighters, all focused on handling stress in various scenarios. The scenarios also allowed participants to practice their dexterity and small-muscle movements.

“This is an exercise that we do on an irregular basis,” Assistant Chief Mike Hartman said. “It is in addition to our regularly scheduled training and continuing education requirements. It’s often put together when there is some extra down time or if someone suggests we do a little friendly competition.”

The first station had firefighters hoist ladders to the second story of the hose tower at Station 1, allowing them to make entry from the ladder into the tower and deploy a hose to the third floor and spray water. Once completed, the hose, ladder, and all members of the team were brought back to ground level.

The second station was an egg cone to cone relay where all members of the team carefully moved one egg to the next cone in a relay style. For the third station, firefighters had to screw and unscrew nuts on bolts while in full gear, including gloves.

For the fourth station, firefighters wore an SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) mask with the voice amplifier on. One team member would draw a card with a type of knot on it and would then instruct their partner on how to tie the knot without stating what the knot is.

Finally, on the fifth station, two members of the team were dispatched to the second-floor dayroom at Station 1, where they conducted a methodical search with a Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC) to find a tool that had been heated up.

“Our staff as a whole enjoy this type of training,” Hartman said. “It's hands on, has a little element of competition, and typically stretches their skill levels. It may not look like much but it does take some effort and focus to do some of the exercises. Since the intent is to get more hands on work, this type of training is always a success.”

Hartman went on to say that the reason why the department did multiple tasks in this instance is so it can provided their firefighters with practice and development in a number of areas. He also emphasized the importance of creating a training exercise that is both creative and efficient.

“Having an odd number also makes it easier to see who 'won' when we have two teams,” he said. “One of the challenges we have is to make the training fun and enjoyable. For many of our staff they have been through numerous classes on how to do certain tasks and just reviewing in the classroom setting or doing a static scenario can get old, so tossing in new and innovative 'curveballs' to the training increases enjoyment, enhances learning, and gives the firefighters an opportunity to have some friendly 'bragging rights' until the next time.”