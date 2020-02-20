Muscatine firefighters extinguish early morning attic fire

MUSCATINE — The lives of two people and a dog may have been saved by an early morning passerby who reported flames coming from the roof of the house at 2914 Fairhaven Street.
The Muscatine Fire Department responded at 4:15 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire in the attic of the house. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said a couple of crews were just returning for a cardiac arrest call when the fire was reported and were quick to respond. Fruitland Fire Department also arrived for automatic mutual aid. Muscatine Police Department provided support with initial response and traffic control. About 18 firefighters responded to the scene.
“There were a couple of people who drove by, saw some flames on a roof and called 911,” Hartman said. “They knocked on the door and no one came to the door. The police showed up and gained entrance to the house about the same time the people inside the house answered a call from dispatch telling them to get out of the house.”
He said the residents got out of the house with no issue. The Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance to the victims.
On arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from the roof near the chimney. The crews immediately began hosing water onto the blaze and were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
“One nice thing about an attic fire like this is there was not much smoke in the living area,” Hartman said. “Although, that was one reason the people were still in the house and didn’t realize the house was on fire is because there was no smoke. All the smoke and heat were in the attic.”
He estimates the damage to be about $30,000 and believes the house will need a new roof and new attic area. No one was injured. Hartman said it will be up to the insurance company how much work will be needed. A cause of the fire has not been determined.
Hartman said a challenge with an attic fire is many homes have insulation in the attic that can catch fire and actually rekindle the fire. At midmorning today, firefighters were still at the scene working to remove the insulation to ensure the fire is completely out.
Another challenge for the firefighters, Hartman said, was the low temperatures. He explained really cold and really warm temperatures saps the energy from emergency responders.
“Fortunately this fire wasn’t that large in size, so we didn’t have to spray a whole lot of water, but when it gets this cold that water turns to ice pretty quickly,” he said.