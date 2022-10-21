Muscatine firefighters extinguish early morning shed fire

MUSCATINE - On Friday morning, Muscatine firefighters were able to successfully extinguish a fire that had engulfed an entire shed located at 1244 Dale Street.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman, Muscatine Fire Department crews were dispatched just prior to 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire.

"Upon arrival, we found a detached shed with fire coming out of multiple openings in the structure," Hartman said.

Although the fire had spread to most of the structure, the fire was still able to be knocked down within three to five minutes. Crews stayed on site for about two more hours, however, due the abundance of hotspots within the structure that still needed to be put out.

Additionally, the shed had a large amount of stored items within it. Due to the arrangement of these items, Hartman reported that much of these stored materials had to be either pulled out or overhauled in place.

Only one person was within the structure at the time of the fire, and he was able to escape prior to the Muscatine Fire Department's arrival with only minor injuries. The individual was treated and released on scene.

The individual, who wished to remain anonymous and whose friend is the owner of both the destroyed shed and the home on property, guessed that the cause of the fire could have been the heater that had also been kept within the shed.

"I was inside, and I woke up to flames, but I don't know (what it could have been)," he said.

Currently, investigators are still on scene, with there being no initial cause for the fire officially identified at this time. The estimated loss for the building and its contents is $20,000.

The Muscatine Journal will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.