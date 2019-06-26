MUSCATINE — Muscatine firefighters were honored for their efforts in rescuing a resident from an April house fire.
Lieutenant Roy Patterson and Firefighter Reece Hall were honored Tuesday with a Unit Citation Award by Fire Chief Jerry Ewers. Patterson and Hall were part of the crew that responded to a kitchen fire at 403 W. 3rd St., Apt. B.
"The education, training, experience, and teamwork paid off," Ewers said in a news release. "This is why we train every day for many different scenarios. To overcome the obstacles that these individuals face when entering a structure on fire, and to successfully extricate a victim, speaks highly about the training and the teamwork we have with our staff."
Both firefighters were awarded a Unit Citation Certificate, an award pin and a copy of the unit award letter.
According to a news release, crews were dispatched at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, April 18 by Muscatine County Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM). The 911 call said there was a person trapped and yelling for help. Once on scene, crews could see fire through a second-story window on the back of the building, according to a news release, and Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer said first responders could not hear anyone yelling for help.
Patterson and Hall entered the smoke-filled apartment, looking for any residents.
A portion of the award letter read:
"The smoke was reported as very thick and dark, and banked down from the ceiling. Soon upon entering the apartment, FF Hall found the subject in a room, and called to Lt Patterson for help in getting her out. The crew was able to extract the victim without incident, and they carried her to an EMS crew on scene who then began medical treatment for smoke exposure."
One person was taken by ambulance to Trinity Muscatine in stable condition.
The investigation revealed the fire started in the kitchen and smoke detectors activated. Damages from fire and smoke were estimated at $7,000, with $2,500 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents. The American Red Cross was called to assist.
Patterson, Hall and other first responders were not injured. Approximately 11 firefighters responded, including off-duty personnel.
Patterson and Hall "were able to work through the challenges presented by that environment and successfully extract a civilian who had become disoriented and unable to self-rescue," the letter read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.