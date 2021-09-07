Muscatine firefighters remember 343 fallen brothers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To Hartman, the Sept. 11 attacks seem like only yesterday. He recalls going into work at Muscatine Community College early to help develop continuing education classes. When one of his co-workers said a plane had run into a World Trade Center tower, his first thought was terrorism. The second plane confirmed it.

He recalls worrying about the New York City firefighters who responded. He knew they would go in to help the people still inside the towers and he knew not all the firefighters would be coming out.

“It was a very dark day in our history but some of the things that came out of it really showed the spirit of America,” he said. “It really helped with the idea of brotherhood in the fire service.”

He remembers 343 brothers who died that day doing their jobs in New York. Hartman said the reality that they had died trying to save people from the towers before they fell showed firefighters the purpose of their job. In the years since, firefighters were more appreciated. He believes firefighters now are seen in a different light than they were on Sept. 10, 2001.

Hartman said for firefighters every year when Sept. 11 happens, there are a lot of negative feelings, but there is also pride in the 343 firefighters who saved thousands of lives.

“It does help us rededicate ourselves to serving the public,” he said.

