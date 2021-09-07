Muscatine firefighters remember 343 fallen brothers

MUSCATINE — On Saturday members of the Muscatine Fire Department will traverse 110 stories of stairs to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center towers — each 110 stories tall.
Assistant Chief Mike Hartman said that this year several firefighters will do the stair climb at the Merrill Hotel. He said the climb is normally used as a fundraiser for the fallen firefighter fund. While anyone can attend, normally firefighters make up most of the climbers. The Merrill has six floors, so climbers will be running up and down the stairs for a total of over 18 laps.
“At the end of that, we have an old bell off an old fire truck that we use as a memorial,” Hartman said. “I believe at the end of the stair climb they are planning to ring the bell. It is kind of a firefighter tradition. If they ring the bell so many times it means different things.”
Last year’s stair climb was done virtually and two Muscatine firefighters did the climb on the city’s training towner. The event begins at 9 a.m. and the rear alley will be blocked off so well wishers can watch the event. The climb is a national event sponsored by the National Firefighter Foundation.
Firefighters on duty will hold a short memorial service with a moment of silence at 7 a.m. at the fire station memorial. A wreath will be placed on the memorial. The public is welcome to attend.
To Hartman, the Sept. 11 attacks seem like only yesterday. He recalls going into work at Muscatine Community College early to help develop continuing education classes. When one of his co-workers said a plane had run into a World Trade Center tower, his first thought was terrorism. The second plane confirmed it.
He recalls worrying about the New York City firefighters who responded. He knew they would go in to help the people still inside the towers and he knew not all the firefighters would be coming out.
“It was a very dark day in our history but some of the things that came out of it really showed the spirit of America,” he said. “It really helped with the idea of brotherhood in the fire service.”
He remembers 343 brothers who died that day doing their jobs in New York. Hartman said the reality that they had died trying to save people from the towers before they fell showed firefighters the purpose of their job. In the years since, firefighters were more appreciated. He believes firefighters now are seen in a different light than they were on Sept. 10, 2001.
Hartman said for firefighters every year when Sept. 11 happens, there are a lot of negative feelings, but there is also pride in the 343 firefighters who saved thousands of lives.
“It does help us rededicate ourselves to serving the public,” he said.