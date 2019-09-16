MUSCATINE — On Saturday gathered firefighters, as well as members of the police department and city council members, watched as a wreath was placed on the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial stone in honor of firefighter Michael Kruse.
Not all of the firefighters who attended knew Kruse but the ceremony was meaningful to everyone. All thoughts were on the firefighter who had given his life in the protection of his town. Kruse, 53, died while fighting a house fire on Sept. 14, 2002. Fire chief Gerald Ewers commented that there had been a big event on the 10th anniversary of Kruse’s death and there would also be a big event on the 20th.
“Mike Kruse was a veteran of the department and he was close to retirement and he was an all-around good guy,” Ewers said. “I worked with him at Station 2 for several years. He was smart and he knew his job well. He was safety oriented. He was a good firefighter.”
Kruse was the only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty. He was the only Iowa firefighter to have died in the line of duty in 2002 and the 131st in the state. He had worked for the department for 27 years.
Ewers said it is important for people to recognize that being a firefighter was Kruse’s profession and his career. He said being a firefighter is among the top 10 dangerous jobs in the country. He also said it is important for the city to recognize Kruse's dedication.
Full-time firefighters are always on duty in 24-hour shifts, Ewers explained. He worries many people in the community don’t realize the job of a firefighter other than responding when someone calls 911.
“Our goal moving forward is to make sure we are properly staffed and equipped so people are ready to go and can handle these dangerous events that can happen in the blink of an eye,” Ewers said.
