On Thursday, while members of the Muscatine Fire Department remembered the only firefighter in the department to have died fighting a fire, Lynn Keller remembered her cousin.

Keller watched the firefighters as they lined up in front of the memorial outside the fire department and saluted to remember Mike Kruse, their fallen friend. A moment of silence was observed. A wreath with the word “hero” on it was placed on the stone. Keller said she was moved by the ceremony.

“I knew him well enough to remember he was a pretty good guy and a great all-around fireman,” she said.

The back of the stone contains Kruse’s name in an area dedicated to firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Kruse died Sept. 14, 2002, fighting a house fire.

According to a press release, six members of an 11-person shift were battling a late-night house fire at the intersection of Orange and East Sixth streets. Kruse, a 27-year veteran of the department, was assigned to the aerial ladder and was assisting ventilation of the building, which is done by cutting a hole in the roof. As the hole was being cut, the roof under Kruse partially collapsed and he fell into the room that was on fire. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Keller remembers hearing about the tragedy on the news as she was working at Monsanto that day. She said that she had worked as a firefighter on the Monsanto team for 20 years.

“I think of him often,” she said. “I know where he is buried and you hear stories or read something where his name is mentioned. He was a very dedicated guy — dedicated to his work. He was one of the best.”

After the incident, the city ordered the building be demolished. The lot is now vacant.

When Jerry Ewers, now the fire chief, arrived at the scene, he issued an all-call to bring in other shifts to relieve Green Shift in containing the fire.

“The tragedy suffered by Green Shift was felt by all those who came to the scene,” Ewers said in a previous interview. “But it was best to relieve that shift and allow them to grieve. We still had a job to do but it was a very emotional night.”

Kruse was the only Iowa firefighter to die in the line of duty in 2002 and the 131st in the state.

Ewers said it is important for people to recognize that being a firefighter was Kruse’s profession and his career. He said being a firefighter is among the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the country. He also said it is important for the city to recognize Kruse's dedication. Kruse is remembered by many as a mentor to the new people joining the department while he was serving.