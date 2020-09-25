Muscatine flags at half staff to honor RBG

This week flags throughout Muscatine were flown at half staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She died Friday, Sept. 18 at her home in Washington, D.C. at age 87 from complications with pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg served as a justice since 1993 and spent much of her career advocating for gender equality and women's rights. On Friday she was lying in state at the capital and is the first woman and the first Jewish person to lie in state therein.