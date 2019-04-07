MUSCATINE — It started with a ketchup packet.
The packaging of the standard condiment was the inspiration for a project that aims to create biogas out of food trash, said John Koch, director of Muscatine's Water and Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF).
"I was doing a tour at Heinz, and I saw they had these boxes and boxes of ketchup packets that didn't make it into the box," Koch said.
The packets were defective in some way, he said, making them unable to be delivered to consumers, so he was told they would be taken to the landfill.
"And I said, 'Boy, there's a lot of food there. How do I get that ketchup out of the packet and into my digesters?' And that led me to the depackaging machine that we're going to buy."
The biogas project is called Muscatine Area Resource Recovery for Vehicles and Energy or MARRVE. Koch explained the goal of the project is to create a compressed renewable fuel and natural fertilizer from food waste combined with anaerobic bacteria in large vessels called digesters. He said the amount of food waste in this country is a "huge problem."
The project "captures something already being made, it's just not being utilized," he said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 30-40 percent of the nation's food supply is wasted. Much of the organic material ends up in landfills where it releases the greenhouse gas methane. Koch said so much food waste ends up in the landfill because it's too expensive for stores and restaurants to remove food from packaging to be composted.
"So, what I'm offering them — they don't have to do anything with (packaged food) — they can take it and throw it in the same thing they were throwing all their compost in, but now it's not going into their trash."
He said making this service available in the community would cut down on much of the trash food providers send to the landfill, possibly cutting some totals in half.
And this is where the depackaging machine Koch mentioned comes in. He said it does what it sounds like it does: removes the packaging from food products so they can be added to the digesters.
Once the organic material is added to the bacteria, the combination makes methane in a similar way the human body does when digesting food.
Koch said the WRRF already receives liquid waste from city plumbing and turns it into gas, but the waste doesn't produce very much gas. Digesting food waste, he says, releases more gas than the plumbing waste because it hasn't been digested yet. The process could produce up to 900 gallons of fuel per day and the cleaned gas could be injected into the Alliant Energy gas pipeline.
To get to MARRVE, WRRF needs to first complete the High Strength Waste Receiving Project which originally included construction of the depackaging machine and space to receive large amounts of solid and liquid food waste.
Planning for the project has lasted about six years with the budget set in September at around $3 million, according to city documents. In October, bids came in well over that budget between $4.2 and $5.2 million. To reduce costs, the project location was moved into unused space at the Recycling Center at the Transfer Station and a smaller liquid receiving location at WRRF.
Stanley Consultants was hired in January to do a redesign of the receiving portion of the project and estimated the cost at $2.5 million. Bids went out in March but came back again too high for the new budget, between $3.3 and $3.8 million.
Muscatine City Council approved the request to reject all bids at last week's council meeting. Another redesign without the liquid receiving portion is anticipated to be completed before another request for bids is made. This change should bring the cost below budget. Further discussion of the project will take place during council's Thursday in-depth meeting.
"I'm using a lot of existing components at the plant," Koch said. "That's the nice thing."
After the depackaging machine is built, packaged and raw foods will go in, everything gets spun around, sending the packaging out one way and the organic material out through the bottom. Packaging materials such as cardboard will then be recycled.
MARRVE will accept liquid waste such as fats, oils and greases and solid organic waste from grocery stores, restaurants and other food providers. Koch said this is the first project of its kind in the Midwest and similar projects have been done in Europe and Korea. He said he already has list of local locations interested in sending food waste to the facility, as well as out-of-state businesses from as far as St. Louis.
"These companies are so focused on zero waste," he said, "they'll pay a lot of money to find a place to send it instead of just dumping it in a landfill."
Creating renewable fuel is really the final step in Koch's plan. He wants to educate the public about reducing the amount of food purchased and wasted and also work with local food banks to get excess food to those in need. He said he would like to see a local entrepreneur come up with a food waste collection business for residents to send material to the facility.
"There is another option now," he said. "People don’t really think about it. They just scrape their plates into the trash and away it goes so, changing attitudes and how things happen is going to be a challenge, but that’s why we’re doing it. But we have to have a place for them to take it and I think we’re so, so close.”
