 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine garage destroyed in fire Sunday
0 comments
alert top story

Muscatine garage destroyed in fire Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine garage fire

Muscatine, Fruitland and Letts firefighters were called to a garage fire at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 3. The garage, as well as the two cars that had been in it at the time, were deemed a total loss.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE — Muscatine firefighters battled a fully-involved structure fire last Sunday morning.

At 10:15 a.m., Oct. 3 MUSCOM (Muscatine County Joint Communications Center) received a report of a fire in a garage on 2706 West 47th Avenue.

Muscatine, Fruitland and Letts fire departments worked the fire and Muscatine Police Department helped with traffic support.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The garage and two vehicles parked in it were deemed a total loss. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman estimated damage in the $100,000 range.

No residents or pets were in the garage at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries or fatalities to report. Investigators finished at the site about 2:30 p.m.

“The cause of the fire will be determined as accidental, but the official report is not complete yet,” Hartman stated.

The homeowners were not available for comment Monday.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News