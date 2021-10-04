Muscatine garage destroyed in fire Sunday

MUSCATINE — Muscatine firefighters battled a fully-involved structure fire last Sunday morning.

At 10:15 a.m., Oct. 3 MUSCOM (Muscatine County Joint Communications Center) received a report of a fire in a garage on 2706 West 47th Avenue.

Muscatine, Fruitland and Letts fire departments worked the fire and Muscatine Police Department helped with traffic support.

The garage and two vehicles parked in it were deemed a total loss. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman estimated damage in the $100,000 range.

No residents or pets were in the garage at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries or fatalities to report. Investigators finished at the site about 2:30 p.m.

“The cause of the fire will be determined as accidental, but the official report is not complete yet,” Hartman stated.

The homeowners were not available for comment Monday.

