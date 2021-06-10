Muscatine gas dock hours adjusted

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will operate the Gas Dock on Fridays from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10-2 p.m., weather permitting. Fuel is also available during the weekdays by calling the Parks and Recreation Department office at (563) 263-0241 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The Parks and Recreation Department would like to remind patrons that slip rentals are currently being taken. The Muscatine Municipal Boat Harbor can store your boat for the season. Contact the Parks and Recreation Department office to reserve your slip over the phone at (563) 263-0241 or via email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.