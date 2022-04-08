Muscatine gas prices continue to hold steady while neighboring counties see decline

MUSCATINE COUNTY – For several weeks, gas prices across the state and across the country have risen to record or near-record highs.

As of Friday, gas prices across Iowa averaged $3.839 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. While lower than last month’s average of $3.915 a gallon, many Iowans continue to feel frustrated with the amount that they are paying at the pumps.

For Muscatine County citizens, that frustration has begun to grow as many have noticed the lower prices in nearby counties.

Muscatine County saw average gas prices of $4.018 per gallon on Friday, according to Gas Buddy, while surrounding counties saw average prices that were 10 cents to 20 cents a gallon cheaper.

For example, gas prices in Scott County averaged $3.795 per gallon last week, one of the lowest in the state and matching similar rates found in Linn and Jasper counties, where average gas prices ranged from $3.70 to $3.80 per gallon.

Cedar, Washington, Louisa and Johnson counties saw average gas prices under $3.90 per gallon County, Washington County, Louisa County and Johnson County, have also managed to keep their gas prices below $3.900.

As a result, many residents have started wondering why such a drastic difference.

The cost of gasoline across the United States varies for several different reasons, including the type of gasoline blends that are allowed in each region, the cost of additional ingredients and the overall costs of running a gas station, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said there likely wasn’t one specific reason for Muscatine County’s higher than average prices. He did, however, suggest that one of the biggest possible factors was due to local competition within counties.

"Stations are lowering prices at various paces. In some areas there is more competition than other areas, driving prices lower faster," De Hann said. "That's what many times the differences in price are a result of varied levels of competition from one area or county to another."

More populous Scott County, for example, has more gas stations that need to make a profit. And the more competition may mean added pressure to lower their prices. But that isn’t to say that rural counties are fated to always have high gas prices, De Haan said.

“It isn’t that competition can't happen in rural areas, but usually less stations mean less aggressive competition,” he said. “The other issue is that rural stations may struggle selling through higher-priced inventory as quickly and so they may lag behind on lowering price due to that.”

As the busy summer travel season approaches, there is some hope that higher than average prices may soon start to fall. According to GasBuddy data, the national average gas price has been declining slightly for the last two weeks. One of the potential reason may be President Joe Biden’s announcement regarding the release of 180 million barrels from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower," De Haan said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.