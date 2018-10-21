MUSCATINE — The City of Muscatine saw an increase in its general fund this budget cycle, putting the city in a better position in the event of any unforeseen circumstances.
Last week, Finance Director Nancy Lueck presented to city council on the city's budget for the year that ended June 30. She said the end of year report showed how the city ended up compared to the budget that was originally adopted in March of last year and was revised in March this year.
Lueck explained that city revenues were more than expenditures for the year by more than $300,000 showing an increase in the general fund. An increase in the fund or at least breaking even is good, she said.
The largest contributor to the general fund is city property taxes, Leuck said, along with smaller taxes including utility tax, hotel-motel tax and cable and utility franchise fees. She also said public safety, which includes the police and fire departments and animal control, receives the largest portion of the fund.
The ending general fund balance was more than the original budget and revised budget at more than $4.7 million, an increase of more than about $530,000 compared to the revised budget. Of the year's expenditures, the general fund makes up 25 percent.
City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said, "25 percent is certainly comparable to other communities our size."
Expenditures broken up into functions including government, public safety, and public works activities, community-economic development, and library art center and parks, came in under budget this year. Lueck said those functions coming in under budget "really has impacted the increase in fund balance."
The general fund has increased consecutively since 2008-2009 budget year which Leuck said was a "concerted effort" by council.
"So, general fund had a very good year and we're in a good position," she said.
In her summary, Leuck said the fund balance met the requirements of the general fund balance policy which demands general fund of at least 16.7 percent of expenditures or about two months worth. She said the policy also states that higher balances would "further add to the financial stability of the city and allow more latitude in addressing revenue or expenditure fluctuations, disaster situations and demonstrate credit worthiness to bond rating agencies."
Council will begin discussions on next year's budget in November.
