MUSCATINE — Graduate students from St. Ambrose University in Davenport challenged Muscatine to "know your neighbor" through a poverty simulation.
Emma Wolf, Katie Gentzler, Kendra Roberson Master of Social Work students at St. Ambrose did research on poverty in Muscatine and the struggles individuals and families encounter.
The trio coordinated with the University of Illinois Extension and Muscatine Community College to bring an hour-long poverty simulation experience to the public. The extension office serves Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark counties in Illinois and brought the program to Muscatine because it's a resource the Iowa State University Extension office doesn't have.
Russell Medley, extension educator, introduced the simulation and said even though the experience included Monopoly money it wasn't a game, the situations presented in the simulation are real hardships individuals face living in poverty.
He invited the group to "walk a mile in the shoes of those who are poor."
About seven teams received information about their "families" including names, ages, gender, employed or seeking employment and other characteristics. Participants had to navigate a month in the life of their family with each week lasting only 15 minutes. The goal was for each family to provide necessities for itself including food and transportation, and also maintain its shelter.
After the simulation was done, most participants agreed the experience was stressful. The group described their frustrations with not having enough passes for public transportation and having to weigh their options for what expenses they could cover.
"It was just a really hopeless feeling," one person said.
Extension Director Jenny Garner discussed the differences between situational and generational poverty. She said situational poverty occurs when "something catastrophic happens and generally you can get out of it." Generational poverty, she said, is a systemic issue where there may be more instances of crime because people in that situation have no resources.
Jennifer Landa and Melissa Majar, both of Muscatine, and Lea Gentzler of Cedar Rapids, were a family.
"You see how easy it is to get into a cycle through all the adversity you face," Landa said. She and Majar work for Trinity Muscatine Public Health.
Gentzler was frustrated by the issues with transportation passes in the simulation and didn't collect receipts for her purchases because "I was constantly thinking of the next thing."
"So, really what we want to drive home today ... is how do we move forward as a community and really address these challenges and have these conversations and continue to spread the word," Roberson said during a discussion after the simulation.
The students' research identified the median home price in Muscatine is $132,300 with average rent for a one-bedroom apartment at $645 and $853 for a two-bedroom apartment. They found poverty thresholds were an income of $13,064 for a single adult, $16,815 for two adults and $25,465 for a family of four, two adults, two children.
With Clark House, Hershey Housing and Sunset Park as the low income housing options in Muscatine, the students said units in those buildings are often full. They also found the groups with the highest numbers living in poverty in Muscatine are women ages 25-34 and boys ages 6-11, which may indicate a need for more affordable housing.
Many of the participants were from local nonprofits Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) and United Way of Muscatine County. Employees from Muscatine County Community Services, Trinity Muscatine Public Health and statewide assistance nonprofit Proteus also participated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.