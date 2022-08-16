Muscatine girl advances to semi-finals in Bill Riley State Fair Talent Search

MUSCATINE – For Muscatine singer McKenzie Lofgren, participating in the Bill Riley Talent Search event at the Iowa State Fair has become an annual tradition of sorts. But for as often as she’s sung for Mr. Riley and his audience, it has still managed to remain exciting and enjoyable for her each time.

It was announced this week that Lofgren, 20, had advanced to this year’s semi-final round in the Bill Riley 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search.

Lofgren is one of 10 other acts that qualified, with five acts being from the Sprouts division and five being from the Senior division. With the semi-finalists now selected, Lofgren and her fellow competitors are preparing for their next performances on either Thursday, August 18, Friday, August 19 or Saturday, August 20.

For this year’s performance, Lofgren is leaning into her musical theatre side and is performing “For the First Time in Forever” from Disney’s Frozen, complete with her own Anna costume. Because she is majoring in either vocal performance or opera performance, she hopes to perform an opera piece at next year’s Talent Search if she is able to participate in it.

“If I were to make the final round this year, I would not be eligible next year to participate in any of the rounds, so that would be something I have to consider,” Lofgren said.

When asked about her history with the Talent Search competition, Lofgren shared that she has been participating in it since she was 12 years old.

“I’ve always looked for different performance outlets for me,” she said. “I really like performing, and when I saw that there was something Iowa-based that I could perform in, I was very interested and I’ve been doing it ever since.” Lofgren added that the event taking place at the County and State Fairs was also a bonus, given how much she loves those events.

In the eight years that she has been participating, Lofgren has made it into the semi-finals around four or five times, though she still hasn’t ever reached the final round. Besides this current year, Lofgren also acknowledged that she only has one more year to perform in the Talent Search and reach her goal of making it into the finals, since the Senior division is only open for people ages 13 to 21.

But despite only going so far in the competition previously, Lofgren assured that she hasn’t been discouraged whatsoever. As much as she may want to make it into the top spot and give herself a chance at winning the top prize of $10,000, these things aren’t Lofgren’s main motivations, according to her.

“I love performing,” she said. “Just going out to the County Fair and performing for people has been a joy, and getting on the State Fair stage for both the preliminaries and the semi-finals has been wonderful also. The money is an incentive, but it’s just fun to do regardless.”

Lofgren added that in addition to the thrill of performing, she has also enjoyed making new friends and meeting with some of the other acts that were also performing in the Senior division of the talent search, some of which she already know from the college that she is currently attending, Oklahoma City University. “Being able to bond over the Bill Riley Talent Search has been really great for us.”

When it comes to the things that she’s taken away from this competition, for Lofgren the main thing has been, “Anyone can be interested in the arts or have a talent of any kind.”

“Going to County Fairs, you would expect a focus on best animals or the concerts going on, but the amount of people that show up just to watch these kids perform is really nice and heartwarming to see,” she continued. “I’ve also learned not to give up and to keep trying, to really let my passion for performing really shine through and not get discouraged on the placement I receive or anything like that.”

The Iowa State Fair will be open until August 21. For more information on this year’s fair, visit www.iowastatefair.org.