MUSCATINE — A young Muscatine girl was recognized for "outstanding performance" for her life and property saving actions during a house fire earlier this summer.
Isabelle Maresca received the Meritorious Civilian Award Thursday from the Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers during the Muscatine City Council meeting. The 10-year-old saw an accidental grease fire had started in the kitchen of her home.
The fire department responded to a report of a structure fire June 12 at 410 Park Drive. Smoke was coming from the back of the house, but firefighters found the fire was under control inside.
Ewers said Isabelle saw the 2-foot high flames and alerted her family that the kitchen was on fire. She grabbed the fire extinguisher in the next room and gave it to her mother who put the fire out.
"This quick response," Ewers said, "not only saved the fire from becoming out of control with a residential ABC extinguisher, it may also have saved the lives of people who were not aware of the fire in the home."
He said Maresca learned fire safety skills from the Muscatine Fire Department education program and from watching fire safety videos on YouTube.
Maresca was teary-eyed as she accepted the award and shook hands with council members, the mayor and city administrator. She is the third recipient of the award since it was established in 2012.
Council also approved proposed changes to operations at the compost facility. Non-residents and commercial tree services will be charged a fee to drop off brush and logs at the site.
Residents of Muscatine and Fruitland already pay for the service through monthly solid waste collection fees. The city is implementing the new procedures because of an increased amount of material at the compost facility, partly from storm damage.
Fees for non-residents are $5 for cars, vans and SUVs, $10 for small pickups and $12 for full-size pickups. Additional fees may be found on the city's website.
Window stickers will be issued per vehicle to verified residents wishing to drop-off at the facility where two-part time employees will operate the gate. Fees may be paid by cash or check initially, but the gate may accept card payments in the future.
The city will also provide delivery service of mulch to Muscatine and Fruitland residents on their trash collection day for a fee.
