Muscatine girl wins Miss Iowa Princess at State Pageant, will compete at Nationals

MUSCATINE – Last year, Miss Emersyn Thacker decided that her newest goal was to be crowned Miss Iowa Princess at the next National American state-level pageant. This summer, she was able to accomplish that goal.

On July 30, Emersyn, now six years old and heading to first grade at Jefferson Elementary School, was given the crown and title of Miss Iowa Princess.

“We were just so proud of her and all the hard work she did to (meet that goal),” her mother, Cara Thacker, said.

For National American Miss (NAM) pageants, the only required components are Personal Introduction, a gown portion and a round-robin interview portion. In addition to excelling in these three main components, Emersyn also chose to compete in several other optional components while at the state pageant, of which she was able to also win many of them.

These wins included Talent - where she performed a Musical-Theatre Dance routine using the skills she picked up from participating in the local children’s dance group “River City All-Stars” - Runway, Casual Wear, Fun Fitness Wear, Hat Model, Most Photogenic, Best Thank-You Note to her sponsors, Fan-Favorite and Miss Personality.

“She had an amazing weekend, and we were all very proud of her,” Cara said.

With the top title at the state level now hers, Emersyn is expected to compete at the National Pageant, which will be held in Orlando (FL) during the week of Thanksgiving. While there, she will have the opportunity to win a new 2022 Ford Mustang Convertible as well as several other big prizes and various amounts of cash.

But while all the prizes and titles are indeed exciting, for Emersyn it’s never been about those things. For her, competing in pageants is just something she enjoys doing.

“Last year, she did National American Miss for the first time and won first runner-up, and she just fell in love with pageants,” Cara explained.

Although her daughter’s pageant career has been a short one so far, Cara has still been very supportive of it, stating that she believes pageants provide a positive experience and are a great thing for girls to get involved in. “Most are not the ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ type of thing you see on TV. They’re uplifting experiences for the girls, and you give them confidence to be able to move on into their future.”

As a mother, Cara added that she also appreciated how many fun bonding opportunities NAM provided for all the girls competing such as a pajama party, giving the girls all a chance to have fun, build confidence in themselves and make new friends – something that she said Emersyn feels is one of the most enjoyable parts of competing in pageants.

“Emersyn made two great friends last year at (NAM) that we have kept in touch with, one who is older than her and one who lives in Nebraska, and they actually both won titles as well, and so they all became queen-sisters which was really exciting too,” Cara continued. “It was really fun for her to be able to accomplish her goal with her friends.”

Currently, Emersyn and her family are preparing and practicing for both the National Pageant as well as the trip to Disney World that they plan on taking while they are down in Orlando. As for what the future holds, Cara believes that there will plenty more pageants - as well as new friends and all the new memories that come with these pageants - in Emersyn’s future.

Those wishing to request an appearance from Miss Emersyn Thacker at their community event or service opportunity can reach out to Cara at 563-571-0505.