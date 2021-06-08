The lady Muskies soccer team pulled out of the Muscatine High parking lot at about 11 a.m. Tuesday heading for the state tournament in Des Moines, where the team faced off against West Des Moines Valley. The winner will progress in the state tournament. This is the first time the Muscatine Girls Soccer team has been to state in 14 years.
Muscatine girls soccer team heads to state competition
