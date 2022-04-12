Muscatine gives thanks to local 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers

MUSCATINE – Rarely seen but always heard, they're the calm voice in the dark — the heroes behind the scene. The first, first responders.

This week marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, meant to honor and recognize those behind the headset who answer the 9-1-1 calls and dispatch the various public safety agencies.

Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark took a moment at last week's City Council meeting to recognize Muscatine’s public safety dispatchers.

Bark noted the safety of the city’s police officers, firefighters and paramedics is dependent on the information they receive from 911 dispatchers at the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM), who act as the crucial link directing resources to those in crisis and who play a critical role in the protection and preservation of life, property, evidence and the environment.

Bark also spoke about how dispatchers have "contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of patients" and how they have "exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job in the past year."

Muscatine first celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in 2020 with a proclamation from then-mayor Diana Broderson.

"With dispatching and being that first line in public safety, we’re often forgotten about,” MUSCOM Communications Director Chris Jasper said. "It can be a thankless job. People are so quick to thank police officers and firefighters and paramedics because they see them, but we’re often behind the scenes. So it means a great deal to us for the city to recognize what we do as first responders and to take the time to thank us this week."

For those who wish to help MUSCOM celebrate their week, Jasper encouraged anyone who calls into MUSCOM’s emergency line to remember to thank their dispatcher.

"This is a week for us to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our dispatchers," Jasper said. "It goes a long way, just taking that time to say thank you and let them know that you appreciate them being here. That would go a long way."

