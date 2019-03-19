MUSCATINE — To Muscatine Senior Survivor winning team member Vada Fridley, the contest at Muscatine High School was all about the big picture.
Sure, she had fun winning Senior Survivor with the young man she’s been dating, Will Zillig. They even won prom tickets.
And she was very pleased the Blue Team made more than $1,868 for their charity, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
But to her that, along with the learning experience of how others live, was as big of a deal as anything.
“I think the most important thing that came out of that was just understanding how the majority of people in our world — and even like our community — live on a daily basis, and putting ourselves in their shoes,” Fridley said.
For 103 hours the week before spring break, six teams of two seniors were at school around the clock from the time they arrived Monday morning until Friday evening when the contest ended.
In between was not only fun and games but many challenges.
They also slept on sleeping bags in a classroom, ate MRE (meals-ready-to-eat) military food and learned what a challenging life is like.
“The hope for the event was to understand where you don’t wake up every morning and know that you are going to get a great education, that there’s going to be food on your table, that you are going to have a bed when you come home,” Fridley said.
“The whole point of the physical challenge and the pop-up challenge is to kind of be spontaneous and put yourself in that situation for a week.”
Pop-up challenges included things such as taking a countries quiz, as in naming the country on a map. They also included doing a pacer running test in the middle of the night.
“Normally, every night in the middle of the night, they had free reign from 3:30 p.m. to 8:12 a.m. to give us pop-up challenges,” Zillig said.
There were also challenges like the ones that were played out during early evening hours at the high school with 100-150 people watching, such as swimming, “Are you Smarter than a Fifth Grader” and a singing challenge. For the latter, the intro to a song is played and the teams would have to sing along to the song they got and know the words.
The blue team tied for first in that one and got second in two other challenges.
“It’s a lot of fun because you are with this same group of 12 people for about 103 hours,” Zillig said. “Whether you are sweating or thinking, you are kind of stuck with them. It was a lot of fun in that aspect.”
At night, the girls had their own classroom, and so did the boys.
One unexpected benefit of it all for Zillig was he found his stress level going down.
“To kind of get rid of the phones, get rid of going home,” he explained. “And you just got to focus on going to school for seven hours. Then everything else was the Senior Survivor.”
Fridley was thrilled to donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, since she has a brother with Type I diabetes.
“It was a no-brainer for us,” she said. “It hits so close to home.”
The Senior Survivor event was the brainchild of a student council adviser about 10 years ago who wanted to give students a chance to discover how good they really have it compared to many in the world.
Mission accomplished.
“I would say for everyone involved, not just our team, we just have a better understanding for the life we live,” Fridley said.
“I would say all of us that were involved are very lucky and blessed and have a roof over our head, food on our plates and a good education.
“And 50 percent of the kids in our schools don’t get the same opportunities we do.
“So we are just blessed to understand that it’s just a week of our lives, but it’s a lifetime for other people.”
It was also fun for the Muscatine seniors.
“We are just thankful,” Fridley said. “It was a tough challenge, but we are thankful student council put it together for us and gave us the opportunity to be a part of it.
“And make some really great memories for that all 12 of us are not going to forget for a long time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.