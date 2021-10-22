Muscatine Halloween display joins nationwide fundraiser for St. Jude Children's hospital

There are 200 homes across the country participating. Greenfield’s the only one in Muscatine and only one of two Iowa homes.

“We’ve had a lot of traffic coming by the house just because of the giant skeleton. It’s such an attention grabber that when I saw that there was this fundraiser for St. Jude that was totally free to participate in with no fees for any of the donations, it’s like why wouldn’t we put a sign out for that? It’s just an awesome cause,” she said.

Anyone can join the cause, fancy décor or 12-foot skeletons aren’t required. They just need is a desire to collect donations for a good cause, she said.

“It feels good to be participating in something like this,” Greenfield said. “St. Jude’s is such a worthy cause for any kind of donation, and it’s fun too because we have a ton of people driving by our house.

"It was one thing to know that people liked our display, but now they might look at that sign and donate. It’s just a good feeling to know that our Halloween decorations could potentially be helping families with cancer.”

To make a donation to the fundraiser, visit the Skeletons for St. Jude Facebook page.

