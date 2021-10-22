Muscatine Halloween display joins nationwide fundraiser for St. Jude Children's hospital

MUSCATINE -- If someone drives past 1710 Westfield Drive in Muscatine, they’ll get a glimpse of a 12-foot tall skeleton. It spreading not only spooky holiday cheer but also awareness for a good cause.
Homeowner Taran Greenfield is participating in Skeletons for St. Jude, a fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Greenfield said she came across the fundraiser on Facebook last year. Founder Jeff Robertson from North Carolina put up a larger-than-life Halloween display with a giant skeleton last Halloween.
"As people were coming by and looking at his display, he stuck a sign in their front yard saying that 'if you like our display, scan this QR code' and donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.' And he ended up raising over $8,000,” Greenfield said.
Robertson is raising money again and asked others to join him. Through the Skeletons for St. Jude Facebook group, the PDF for Robertson’s sign was posted, giving those who are interested a chance to print out the sign/QR code and put it in their own yard.
“So far this year, they’ve raised $27,000. The original goal was $25,000, and they’ve already surpassed it, so they’ve expanded it to $45,000,” Greenfield said, adding that Facebook is paying all of the fees so 100% of all donations will go directly to St. Jude.
There are 200 homes across the country participating. Greenfield’s the only one in Muscatine and only one of two Iowa homes.
“We’ve had a lot of traffic coming by the house just because of the giant skeleton. It’s such an attention grabber that when I saw that there was this fundraiser for St. Jude that was totally free to participate in with no fees for any of the donations, it’s like why wouldn’t we put a sign out for that? It’s just an awesome cause,” she said.
Anyone can join the cause, fancy décor or 12-foot skeletons aren’t required. They just need is a desire to collect donations for a good cause, she said.
“It feels good to be participating in something like this,” Greenfield said. “St. Jude’s is such a worthy cause for any kind of donation, and it’s fun too because we have a ton of people driving by our house.
"It was one thing to know that people liked our display, but now they might look at that sign and donate. It’s just a good feeling to know that our Halloween decorations could potentially be helping families with cancer.”
To make a donation to the fundraiser, visit the Skeletons for St. Jude Facebook page.