Muscatine has only minor damage and temporary outages after storm

MUSCATINE — Although Muscatine residents were prepared for high winds and possible tornadoes, very little damage was caused during Wednesday night’s storms.
David Cousins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities, reported that while there hadn’t been any tornadoes, a brief line of thunderstorms that contained strong winds did move through the Muscatine County area.
“There were reports of winds around 60 mph in the Muscatine area from the storms,” Cousins said.
Based on the reports received from the Muscatine Municipal Airport on Highway 61, Cousins said top wind gusts ranged from 45 to 58 mph throughout the night and early morning.
This wind wasn’t as strong as it had been in Central Iowa or Nebraska, but still caused power outages.
The first outage was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Muscatine Power and Water reported to an initial loss of 162 outages.
“We were ready and had people on standby as we were monitoring the storm,” Ryan Streck, director of utility service delivery at MPW said. “We also had a rough idea where the outage was… but we had to figure out what happened. You really want to put safety first, even though power’s out, and verify the cause.”
MPW located the cause of the outage in a remote area on the south end of Muscatine down by 49th Street. By 2:30 a.m., service had been restored to all MPW customers.
“I want to give a big thanks to the crew and staff at MPW, they did a great job,” Streck said. “Our crews are always ready to come in and are excited for the storm work. They always want to do a great job, and everybody worked together great last night. It really all comes down to preparation. We do a lot of work behind the scenes where we’re proactively trimming trees and improving our outage management, and when these things hit, we’re in a really good place to be able to handle those outages.”
Interim Emergency Manager Brett Becker said that according to what has been reported to the Emergency Management agency at this time, the only other instances of damage were downed tree limbs.
“We got lucky compared to several of the counties right around us,” Becker said.
Wednesday was one of the first times that the county has sent out an Alert Iowa warning message to its residents. Although the system’s text messages were sent successfully without any issues, there was a system error regarding the First Alert Iowa phone calls.
“We still don’t know exactly what the error was, but the error resulted in people receiving a phone call that only said ‘Muscatine County Alert’ before hanging up,” Becker said, “If it had been functioning normally, it would have said ‘Muscatine County Alert’ followed by the storm warning information. Because that information was cut off, a lot of people were pretty concerned.”
Becker said Emergency Management is looking into identifying and fixing this error. In the meantime, he encouraged those who have not signed up for Alert Iowa to do so.
“We still want people to sign up for Alert Iowa and download the Smart911 app. It’s a great tool and we really need a lot more people in the county to sign up for it because, in the event of a true major disaster, the system is a great way to get information out to people in the event of power loss or communication loss,” Becker said.