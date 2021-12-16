Muscatine has only minor damage and temporary outages after storm

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MPW located the cause of the outage in a remote area on the south end of Muscatine down by 49th Street. By 2:30 a.m., service had been restored to all MPW customers.

“I want to give a big thanks to the crew and staff at MPW, they did a great job,” Streck said. “Our crews are always ready to come in and are excited for the storm work. They always want to do a great job, and everybody worked together great last night. It really all comes down to preparation. We do a lot of work behind the scenes where we’re proactively trimming trees and improving our outage management, and when these things hit, we’re in a really good place to be able to handle those outages.”

Interim Emergency Manager Brett Becker said that according to what has been reported to the Emergency Management agency at this time, the only other instances of damage were downed tree limbs.

“We got lucky compared to several of the counties right around us,” Becker said.

Wednesday was one of the first times that the county has sent out an Alert Iowa warning message to its residents. Although the system’s text messages were sent successfully without any issues, there was a system error regarding the First Alert Iowa phone calls.