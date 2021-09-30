Muscatine Headquarters is 'a place where people can relax and have fun'

MUSCATINE — For many established restaurants in Muscatine, the first year of the pandemic was seen as a test of endurance as they were forced to shut down for several months. But for Headquarters, it had seemed like perfect timing.
Located at 2108 Grandview Ave., Headquarters opened in January 2021. Its owner, Jerry Healey, purchased the former Missterssippi's building in early 2020, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began, in the hopes of opening a new bar and restaurant.
“I had a good opportunity for opening it,” Healey said, “I owned another restaurant in the past and I own another business right now, and I just saw (Headquarters) as another opportunity, so I just went ahead and did it.”
Healey said the business name is something he and his cousin and restaurant partner, Ben Meier both liked.
Though the pandemic came as a surprise, Healey ended up seeing that as another opportunity. With all that had to be done to renovate the old building, the chance to work on it for several months without worrying about losing out on profits was a huge benefit for him and his crew.
“When we were ready to open up, everything else was getting ready to open back up, so not only did we have a new place in town but we also had a whole town of people that were ready to get out and do something,” he said. “If we would have been open a year earlier, the pandemic probably would have hurt us. But as things went, it actually sort of benefited us.”
Healey said his experience with Headquarters has been a good one.
“We took something that kind of needed to have a lot of updating done, and we were able to take our time and do everything right. We weren’t really buying something and taking off with something somebody else already had. We refurbished the whole building, and made it feel brand new,” he said.
“It’s just a place where friends can come hang out and have a good time. It’s not just a business, it’s a place where people can relax and have fun," he said.
Because the lot is big, the restaurant has a volleyball league and some car cruising nights, both of which saw much success. Healey also started a partnership with QuickE’s Taco Truck, letting it set up shop on Sundays.
“Hopefully that partnership continues. It’s been really good for QuickE’s, and it also helps draw people to our restaurant on Sundays,” Healey said.
Being only a few months away from Headquarters’ one year anniversary, Healey has already begun thinking of expansion. With all the space left to work with, he said that he hopes to create a spot at the rear of the building for a full band room and possibly another bar area. He also hopes that when winter comes around, they can find some space to do some winter activities inside. But above all else, he wants to keep providing the good times.