Muscatine Headquarters is 'a place where people can relax and have fun'

MUSCATINE — For many established restaurants in Muscatine, the first year of the pandemic was seen as a test of endurance as they were forced to shut down for several months. But for Headquarters, it had seemed like perfect timing.

Located at 2108 Grandview Ave., Headquarters opened in January 2021. Its owner, Jerry Healey, purchased the former Missterssippi's building in early 2020, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began, in the hopes of opening a new bar and restaurant.

“I had a good opportunity for opening it,” Healey said, “I owned another restaurant in the past and I own another business right now, and I just saw (Headquarters) as another opportunity, so I just went ahead and did it.”

Healey said the business name is something he and his cousin and restaurant partner, Ben Meier both liked.

Though the pandemic came as a surprise, Healey ended up seeing that as another opportunity. With all that had to be done to renovate the old building, the chance to work on it for several months without worrying about losing out on profits was a huge benefit for him and his crew.

