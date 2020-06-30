Muscatine health official: 'COVID is still very much a threat'

She said everyone in the county needs to work together to make a difference and have a collective impact. While some people may believe they have the right not to wear a mask, Roby Williams reminds them that their decisions may impact the safety of the entire county.

In Muscatine County, there have been a total of 14 new cases since last Thursday. Since Monday in Muscatine County, there have been two positive cases for a total of 612. No additional deaths since Monday for a total of 44. 536 people have recovered in Muscatine County. In Iowa, there have been 213 positive cases since Monday for a total of 28,941, and 5 additional deaths for a total of 712. 23,035 people have recovered in Iowa.

Roby Williams points to the increased activity of reopening the state for the numbers of confirmed cases increasing throughout the state and in Muscatine County.

The numbers are on the rise for people in the 18 to 40 year old range, Roby Williams reported. She said while the reaction may not be as severe for them, she said the concern is for the aging and vulnerable members of the population they may come into contact with.