Muscatine healthcare workers first to be vaccinated against COVID-19

MUSCATINE – With the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine being administered Wednesday morning, health officials will be administering the vaccines provided to Tier 1 healthcare professionals that work within the county.
Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine County Public Health, said the vaccines are provided only by appointment at the public health facility. The doses are being given at Trinity Muscatine Public Health and UnityPoint Trinity Muscatine Hospital. On Wednesday, members of the Muscatine Fire Department were among those to receive the vaccine. The hospital reports that it received 200 doses while public health received 300 doses.
“We have many people to vaccinate in the county and the process of administering will be strategic,” Roby Williams said. “We will communicate directly with the selected tiered groups and general populations as we are guided by the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
There is no word when the vaccine will be available to the general public. Roby Williams said she expects the entire process to take several months. The vaccines will be made available as they are given to the county.
“With the county’s support, we will accomplish a successful rollout of mass vaccinations,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two doses of the Moderna vaccination are required, about 28 days apart. Based on evidence from clinical trials, the vaccine shows about a 95 percent effectiveness at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in people who have had two doses. In the clinical trials, 25 percent of the people tested were healthcare workers and 88 percent had an occupational risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Even with the vaccine being distributed, Muscatine County Public Health recommends people continue to practice the CDC guidelines to avoid exposure. People are recommended to:
- Wash your hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue
- Clean and disinfect common surfaces
- Monitor your health daily
- PLEASE get your flu vaccine