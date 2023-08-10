After collecting feedback from thousands of residents, Muscatine Heart and Soul is preparing to move onto its next phase.

This week, Muscatine Heart and Soul released the results of its survey, which had been focused on discovering what people in Muscatine loved most about their city as well as what they would like to see more of in their community.

Through these results, the Heart and Soul team was able to compile six different Heart and Soul statements relating to “local business”, “education and opportunities for young people”, “people and community”, “size, growth and opportunity”, “nature, outdoors and the river” and “events and things to do”.

"The first phase has gone really well. We've collected over 1,000 data points in the community and we've heard from so many unique people," said Kristen Schlawin from the Heart and Soul team. "We've also had a lot of awesome volunteers throughout the program who helped us reach all the goals we set."

When asked if she felt confident that residents would continue having the same enthusiasm for the next phases of Heart and Soul, Schlawin said she believed that they would. "We've created our Heart and Soul statements, and hopefully those resonate with everyone, and they're able to feel like we're really listening to them and want to keep supporting these ideas."

A new survey has been created and posted on the Muscatine Heart and Soul website. The team is asking that residents vote on whether or not these statements are accurate, as well as provide additional feedback.

With this new survey, Schlawin emphasized that while the Heart and Soul team has already heard what people care about, they still want everyone who has told them their thoughts to make sure that they feel represented in our data.

Additionally, residents are being invited to attend one of three upcoming community meetings where they will help identify action steps that can then be used to build upon already established community assets.

"Coming to our Heart and Soul community events are a great way to get involved in the community and make sure that the government and city council is hearing what people really care about," Schlawin said.

The first of these community meetings will be held on Sunday, August 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Musserville United Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon Street. There will be light refreshments provided. There will be two more sessions on Tuesday, August 15, both of which will provide a meal to guests. The first will be at noon at Riverview Center, 110 Harbor Drive, while the second will be at 6 p.m. at Calvary Church, 501 West Bypass 61.

For more information on Muscatine Community Heart and Soul or to view the statements that were created by the Heart and Soul team, residents can go to https://www.muscatineheartandsoul.org. Residents can also visit the Muscatine Heart and Soul Facebook page to learn more about the work that is already being done within the community.

