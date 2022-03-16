Muscatine High School after-prom committee 'desperate for big prize donations'

MUSCATINE — For the last three decades, Muscatine High School parents have gathered to raise money to provide a night of safe, free entertainment for students attending prom in the hopes of discouraging the juniors and seniors from making unwise decisions with drugs and alcohol or partaking in other unsafe activities.

And for 30 years the Muscatine High School community has fortunately been successful in avoiding tragedy on prom night.

Since the start of the Carnival After-Prom Extravaganza, the Muscatine Community School District has not seen a student death on prom night.

The after-prom celebration hosts between 300 to 400 students each year and will be held on Saturday, April 30, at midnight following this year's MHS prom. This year's theme will be “A Night on the Red Carpet."

"We have over $6,000 worth of entertainment (for CAPE) this year," said Karen Brookhart, chairwoman of the after-prom planning committee.

Planned after-prom activities include various games and prizes, including an inflatable bungee run, obstacle course and bubble soccer balls. A tattoo artist will provide temporary, airbrushed tattoos, and students can capture the night of fun in a photo booth. Free food will also be provided.

Last year, prizes awarded to students included TVs, a video-game console, a virtual reality headset, mini-fridge, airpods, microwave, cash and gift cards to local businesses and restaurants. And Muscatine seniors will have a chance to win the grand prize, a used vehicle donated by Krieger Auto Group.

But in order to provide just as many prizes for this year’s event, the CAPE committee is turning to the community for assistance.

"At this time, we are super desperate for big prize donations," Brookhart said. "We’re really short on funds because the Muscatine Booster Club in the past has donated $5,000 to (CAPE), but because they’re short on funds too because of the pandemic, they aren’t able to donate anything."

After-prom organizers will hold a fundraiser starting at 4 p.m. on April 14 at Wahlburgers at Muscatine Hy-Vee, where 15% to 25% of sale proceeds will go to CAPE.

Donations can also be dropped off at or sent to Muscatine High School or through Venmo @Muscatine-CAPE. For more information about making a donation or serving as an after-prom volunteer, contact Brookhart at kbrookhart@taxrelief.org or call 563-506-1668.

