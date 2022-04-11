Muscatine High School announces 'Newsies' as this year's spring musical

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine High School Drama Department’s annual musical is around the corner.

This year, the department is performing Disney’s “Newsies” from April 21 to April 23. All three days will have 7 p.m. performances, while April 23 will also have a 2 p.m. performance.

Director Rene Mauck had several reasons for picking this particular show.

“I’m always looking for the right show that fits that year’s group of kids, and I felt like we needed a show that could allow for a big cast, since we have a lot of kids — and a lot of guys — this year. I was also looking for something a little more traditional, since the last two shows I’ve done were newer and not as well-known. So I thought that we could do something that everybody’s heard of.”

Based on the actual newsboys strike of 1899, the musical “Newsies” focuses on a group of homeless, orphaned newsboys who are wishing for a better life as they walk the streets, delivering newspapers each day. When prices rise, the Newsies decide it’s time to fight for their livelihoods.

“(The musical) tells the newspaper boys’ story of just the ups and downs of trying to fight against the big corporation and successfully managing to pull off a strike that got them a better situation with their publishers,” Mauck said.

Mauck added that the show is family friendly, and it is something that could appeal to both young kids and adults.

Although Muscatine High School previously offered to livestream its drama department performances during the pandemic, it was decided that they would no longer livestream their shows. Although tickets can be purchased in-person the day of, buying tickets online in advance is recommended.

Tickets can be purchased online up to 15 minutes before showtime. Ticket prices are $8 for advance purchase and $10 at the door.

