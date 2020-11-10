Muscatine High School announces two-week switch to virtual learning module

MUSCATINE — On Monday afternoon, a decision was unanimously made by Muscatine School Board to temporarily switch to a virtual learning model.
Starting Wednesday, November 11, all Muscatine High School students will attend class remotely for two weeks and returning on Mon., Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break.
According to a press release sent out by Director of Communications and Community Engagement Tony Loconsole, this decision was made based on both the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate throughout Muscatine County and the absenteeism rate and staff levels at MHS.
As of Nov. 9, MHS has reported four staff members and 19 students tested positive for the virus, according to the district COVID-19 dashboard, found on its Return to Learn website.
Other students and staff members are quarantining after direct interactions with someone who tested positive.
Support Local Journalism
“The safety of all Muscatine students and staff will always be our top priority," Muscatine School Board President Tammi Drawbaugh said in a news release. "As a school board, we anticipated this could happen when we resumed school this fall… We know this decision will impact many families, but for the health of our students and staff, this is the right decision to make.”
Students and staff have been preparing for this since the start of the school year, she said.
All MHS students have laptops to use for their schoolwork, and those students who don’t have internet access at home will be allowed to use hotspots provided by the district.
“The MHS staff have received training in preparation to teach in all-virtual environment, and MHS will remain open to high school staff who choose to teach from their classroom,” MHS Principal Terry Hogenson said, “In addition, cleaning protocols will continue with deep cleaning happening in all classrooms and high touch areas.”
Free meals will also continue to be provided on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for all children 18 and under who have applied for it.
West Liberty Community School District will apply for a two-week waiver from classroom teaching for all of their buildings, allowing them to also temporarily switch to a virtual learning module. As of Nov. 9, whether or not this application was approved is unknown.
Currently, only MHS has announced a two-week closure, but the district has assured that they will continue to monitor both the schools’ and the county’s rates, and any additional information can be found through the MCSD social media pages.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.