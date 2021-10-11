Muscatine High School band's Koeze nut fundraiser is moving to a new location

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Marching Band and Muskie Band Boosters will hold their annual Koeze Nut fundraiser, but in a different location.

The fundraiser is Oct. 19 to Dec. 11.

“This will be the Muskie Band Booster’s 38th year selling Koeze nuts to the Muscatine community,” Scott Comstock, the fundraiser’s coordinator for the second year, said, “Each year, we try to find a storefront — which is usually donated by someone in the community —for us to use as our home base during the fundraiser.”

For the past three years, the band used the former Musser Public Library on Iowa Avenue as its headquarters. But this building is now used by Stanley Consultants, so the fundraiser needed a new home.

Through connections between the school district and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the band’s nut headquarters will be in the Sino-U.S. Friendship Center, 123 W 2nd St., across from the Merrill Hotel parking lot.

“It was a pleasure to help the Muscatine Band find a home base for this year’s Band Nuts fundraiser. The Chamber of Commerce acts a hub of information, and we are always looking to help make connections within the community whenever possible,” GMCCI Workforce Development Manager Rebecca Paulsen said.

