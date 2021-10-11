Muscatine High School band's Koeze nut fundraiser is moving to a new location

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Marching Band and Muskie Band Boosters will hold their annual Koeze Nut fundraiser, but in a different location.
The fundraiser is Oct. 19 to Dec. 11.
“This will be the Muskie Band Booster’s 38th year selling Koeze nuts to the Muscatine community,” Scott Comstock, the fundraiser’s coordinator for the second year, said, “Each year, we try to find a storefront — which is usually donated by someone in the community —for us to use as our home base during the fundraiser.”
For the past three years, the band used the former Musser Public Library on Iowa Avenue as its headquarters. But this building is now used by Stanley Consultants, so the fundraiser needed a new home.
Through connections between the school district and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the band’s nut headquarters will be in the Sino-U.S. Friendship Center, 123 W 2nd St., across from the Merrill Hotel parking lot.
“It was a pleasure to help the Muscatine Band find a home base for this year’s Band Nuts fundraiser. The Chamber of Commerce acts a hub of information, and we are always looking to help make connections within the community whenever possible,” GMCCI Workforce Development Manager Rebecca Paulsen said.
Providing a downtown space for the fundraiser to be a “win-win” for everyone, she said.
“There have been so many updates going on downtown in the past year,” Paulsen continued, “The city of Muscatine and the construction crews have been working diligently to renovate Second Street. We hope as people come down to pick up their band nuts they will stay downtown to shop, or stop at one of the restaurants or coffee shops.”
“We’ll have band students and parents who volunteer to staff the nut headquarters each shift, and we’re able to stock our most popular items because of our long-time relationship with Koeze,” Comstock said.
Some of these popular items include colossal cashews, classic mixed nuts (with or without macadamias), chocolate pecan turtles in both milk and dark chocolate, cream nut chocolate and peanut butter clusters, chocolate fruit, malted milk balls, chocolate almonds and chocolate raisins.
“By stocking these items, we are able to sell those particular items at discounted prices compared to the list price in the Koeze catalog,” Comstock said.
Proceeds help fund the MHS band program, and will help fund the band’s spring trip to New York City.
The MHS Nut Headquarters will be open Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. MHS band students can sell through the Koeze catalog, too.