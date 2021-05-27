Muscatine High School begins second phase of stadium renovations

MUSCATINE — For decades, the bleachers at the Muscatine High School Football stadium have served students and spectators well.

But as the stadium renovations continue, the bleachers will be replaced with a more comfortable and enjoyable sports-watching experience.

This week, crews began tearing down the old bleachers. The replacement of seating is part of the second phase of the stadium’s renovation. This phase will also include a new press box, installation of an artificial turf field, new long jumping pits, and the resurfacing of the stadium’s running track.

According to MHS athletic director Tom Ulses, the refurbishments are right on schedule, starting in May of this year and finishing just in time for school — and the new football season — to start. Following the disassembling of the old seating, work will begin on the stadium’s new turf field when the new bleachers are being put up. The field is expected to be finished by late July, with track resurfacing beginning after.

“The old bleachers were still structurally sound, but they were reaching a point that, due to their age, were going to be requiring maintenance in the near future. With this project, we’re able to give that area a complete face lift as we renovate the stadium,” Ulses said.