Muscatine High School begins second phase of stadium renovations

MUSCATINE — For decades, the bleachers at the Muscatine High School Football stadium have served students and spectators well.
But as the stadium renovations continue, the bleachers will be replaced with a more comfortable and enjoyable sports-watching experience.
This week, crews began tearing down the old bleachers. The replacement of seating is part of the second phase of the stadium’s renovation. This phase will also include a new press box, installation of an artificial turf field, new long jumping pits, and the resurfacing of the stadium’s running track.
According to MHS athletic director Tom Ulses, the refurbishments are right on schedule, starting in May of this year and finishing just in time for school — and the new football season — to start. Following the disassembling of the old seating, work will begin on the stadium’s new turf field when the new bleachers are being put up. The field is expected to be finished by late July, with track resurfacing beginning after.
“The old bleachers were still structurally sound, but they were reaching a point that, due to their age, were going to be requiring maintenance in the near future. With this project, we’re able to give that area a complete face lift as we renovate the stadium,” Ulses said.
The new bleachers will reduce the stadium’s maximum capacity. The school administration believed they won't need the same number of seats the old bleachers provided.
The staff at MHS is still confident this project will be complete on time. Ulses said that the biggest variable will be the weather.
“We feel good right now about the current schedule and the amount of time that’s built into it that it’s not pushing (the project’s completion) to the wire, but obviously we are at the mercy of contractors and products at different times that need to come in," he said. "We feel confident, but there’s always things that could happen.”
With the first MHS home football game scheduled for Sept. 3, Ulses added that the project does have a bit of extra buffer time, if it’s needed.
The first phase of the renovation included restrooms and concessions. Ulses said that he believed the rest of the stadium remodel will as well received as the first part.
“It’s gonna be a great improvement for our students who are participating in activities and our spectators who come to games, and it’ll continue to bring increased pride to our community,” he said. “It’ll be something that we can be very proud of, how we’ve put it together and improved it for not only this generation but our future students, as well.”