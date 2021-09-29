Muscatine High School celebrates first annual College Application Day

MUSCATINE — With college just around the corner for many seniors, the Muscatine High School staff is hoping to give them a helping hand with their applications.

The high school will welcome seniors and their parents into the MHS Library Café Monday for its first annual College Application Day.

“The College Application Campaign started last year from Iowa College Aid Commission as part of the Course to College program," MHS Post-Secondary Counselor Karey Hawkins said. "With the pandemic, we just did things on an individual basis last year, so we’re hoping to get back to the face-to-face, big celebratory events this year.”

From 8:30-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m., several faculty members will be available to help students. This help can include assisting with technology issues or digital forms, providing documents such as transcripts, test scores or fee waivers, and offering assistance with creating writing samples or personal statements.

Students who attend this event should bring a laptop, all personal information including their social security number, contact information for three references, a credit or debit card to pay application fees, and any other supporting documents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}