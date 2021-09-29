Muscatine High School celebrates first annual College Application Day

MUSCATINE — With college just around the corner for many seniors, the Muscatine High School staff is hoping to give them a helping hand with their applications.
The high school will welcome seniors and their parents into the MHS Library Café Monday for its first annual College Application Day.
“The College Application Campaign started last year from Iowa College Aid Commission as part of the Course to College program," MHS Post-Secondary Counselor Karey Hawkins said. "With the pandemic, we just did things on an individual basis last year, so we’re hoping to get back to the face-to-face, big celebratory events this year.”
From 8:30-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m., several faculty members will be available to help students. This help can include assisting with technology issues or digital forms, providing documents such as transcripts, test scores or fee waivers, and offering assistance with creating writing samples or personal statements.
Students who attend this event should bring a laptop, all personal information including their social security number, contact information for three references, a credit or debit card to pay application fees, and any other supporting documents.
College Application Day isn’t just for those still deciding, however. If a student has already applied and received their college acceptance letter, they can stop by the library café and celebrate with everyone, as well as get their photo taken for the MHS Facebook page. Light refreshments will also be provided to all that attend.
“Students will come away with the information they need to complete a college application. Our whole goal is to increase the number of students that apply to at least one post-secondary institution or training program after high school,” Hawkins said. “We feel like if students give themselves the opportunity by applying and see the acceptance, they’re more likely to try and pursue those opportunities after high school.”
Following College Application Day, MHS will assist students with their FAFSA applications throughout October, assuring that all students who need it will have the chance to receive financial aid.
“Hopefully by Christmastime or shortly thereafter, they’re starting to get not only their acceptance letters but also those financial aid packages so they can start making their post-secondary decisions at the beginning of next semester and into next spring,” Hawkins said.
Students unable to attend can contact Student Services and set up an appointment with Hawkins to receive individual help with the college application process at any time. Students who do plan on attending may RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/3ta7jhpc or call 563-264-8637 ext. 3573, but all are welcome at the event.