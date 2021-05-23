Muscatine High School Class of 2021 graduates

MUSCATINE – With the class motto “Straight Out of Quarantine,” the Muscatine High School Class of 2021 Sunday afternoon crossed the stage in Muscatine high School Tom Bruner field to be awarded diplomas and become the latest alumni of the school.
While there was humidity in the air, Principal Terry Hogenson commented the sunny skies were a gift. Just an hour and a half before the students began lining up it was raining. In the days leading up to the 155th commencement at the school, there had been much discussion of whether to hold the ceremony on the outdoor football field as normal or inside the nearby gym. It was determined to hold the event outside.
The color purple was a mainstay at the ceremony. The students wore purple gowns and the class flower was a lilac and the class color is lavender.
With the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance playing, the Class entered the field, with only a few wearing face coverings. During the 2020 procession, social distancing in the stands and face coverings were a must. Hogenson welcomed the students and the audience to the graduation, announcing his pride in the class about to receive diplomas.
During the event, Cassandra Larsen was named valedictorian and Noah Miller was named salutatorian. Larsen then introduced the military and the National Anthem. The National Anthem was performed by Rebekah McNeely and Ana Poffenbaugh. Larsen also delivered the commencement address.
Miller introduced the top five percent of student in the Class of 2021 and the cord recipients.
Diplomas were awarded by the Muscatine School Distirct board of education, made up of President Tammi Drawbaugh; vice president John Dabeet; and members Karen Cooney, Aaron Finn, Toby McCarter, Mike Morgan, and Dennis Schurr.
Hogenson gave the closing remarks and Joshua Thomas gave retiring remarks before the tassels on the caps were moved. The Muscatine High School orchestra provided the music for the event.