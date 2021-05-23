Muscatine High School Class of 2021 graduates

MUSCATINE – With the class motto “Straight Out of Quarantine,” the Muscatine High School Class of 2021 Sunday afternoon crossed the stage in Muscatine high School Tom Bruner field to be awarded diplomas and become the latest alumni of the school.

While there was humidity in the air, Principal Terry Hogenson commented the sunny skies were a gift. Just an hour and a half before the students began lining up it was raining. In the days leading up to the 155th commencement at the school, there had been much discussion of whether to hold the ceremony on the outdoor football field as normal or inside the nearby gym. It was determined to hold the event outside.

The color purple was a mainstay at the ceremony. The students wore purple gowns and the class flower was a lilac and the class color is lavender.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance playing, the Class entered the field, with only a few wearing face coverings. During the 2020 procession, social distancing in the stands and face coverings were a must. Hogenson welcomed the students and the audience to the graduation, announcing his pride in the class about to receive diplomas.