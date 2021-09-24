Muscatine High School crowns this year's Homecoming King and Queen

MUSCATINE – The annual Muscatine High School Homecoming game finally arrived, and with it comes a king and queen.

The coronation was held Thursday on the MHS stadium’s new track and turf field following the Homecoming Parade. Spencer Kilburn was crowned Homecoming King and Paige Mathias was crowned Homecoming Queen.

Grant Bode, Emilio Bobay, Douglas Custis, Nolan Recker, Kaylynn Bynum, Grace Bode, Bree Seaman and Perla Rios were this year’s Homecoming Court, and cheered their fellow nominees on when Spencer and Paige received their crowns.

“I’m so incredibly grateful,” Paige said, “I would have never expected this win. We’ve made so many friends here at MHS, and the fact that a lot of them have come together to nominate us and to vote for us as King and Queen is just incredible.”

Paige said the title can be seen as a position of leadership.

“It shows how much you have an impact on people, and I just hope I can keep sharing that love that got me to where I am right now,” she said.

Spencer said the love and support behind the title and crown meant the most to him. With his friends on the football team giving him hugs and congratulations following the coronation, he was certainly feeling that love.