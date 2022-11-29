Muscatine High School dancer performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

MUSCATINE — For most of her life, Muscatine High School junior Stella DeLong has enjoyed dancing and performing. Last week, she had the opportunity to perform on one of the biggest national "stages" in America.

DeLong performed in the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside 600 other young dancers from across the country as part of the Spirit of America Dance Stars group.

The opportunity for this experience came about when DeLong as well as some other local dancers attended the MA Dance Camp. In addition to the different classes offered through the camp, those who met a certain standard and who stood out from the class were given a white ribbon, which acted as their invitation to the parade.

With her skills, DeLong was able to get a white ribbon at the end of her time at camp. Although this wasn’t her first time visiting New York City, DeLong shared that the trip to the Big Apple had still been a wonderful and very exciting experience.

“It was amazing to be in New York,” she said. “We were there for a week and had practice every day for several hours. We also got to do different sight-seeing things. We went to "MJ the Musical," saw the Rockettes and went around the city.”

When the big day finally came, DeLong and the rest of Spirit of America had to wake up early Thanksgiving morning in order to get their reindeer-themed outfits ready before taking their spot in the parade’s line-up.

The group was one of the final performances of the parade, performing their dance routine to the song “Run Run Rudolph” about 15 minutes or so before Santa’s arrival. But while the wait may have been a bit long, their jazz-dance routine was still one to be enjoyed by both parade performers as well as the dancers themselves.

“It was amazing getting to be in the parade,” DeLong recalled. “There were so many people, and getting the opportunity to meet so many different people was awesome.”

Although this may have been one of her biggest performance so far, it isn’t expected to be one of DeLong’s last. Between her dedication to her two Muscatine dance teams — these being the MHS Poms team and the River City All-Stars, of which her mother is the founder of — and her own enjoyment of the sport, DeLong assured that dancing is going to remain a big part of her life.

“I have been dancing since I could walk and I love it,” she said. “I also teach younger students dance at the River City All-Stars studio. I would love to continue teaching after high school. I want to get my degree in elementary education.”