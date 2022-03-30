Muscatine High School get a global perspective during national Model United Nations conference in New York City

MUSCATINE — Ten Muscatine High School students attended the National High School Model United Nations Conference last week in New York City.

The school has participated in the Model U.N. conference six times in the past 13 years, according to trip advisor and seventh grade social studies instructor Aaron Smith.

This year, student delegates researched and discussed various topics such as economics, human rights, politics and science. The MHS students were asked to debate from the South Korean perspective.

“MHS has a long history of supporting Model U.N. clubs,” Smith said. “We have found (NHSMUN) to be a well-organized conference where students can discuss, debate and collaborate to find solutions to modern-day problems with students from all parts of the world. When discussing and debating solutions to these issues, the emphasis is to teach students how to come up with diplomatic solutions.”

Senior Elizabeth Storr, called the trip a “once in a lifetime thing.”

“Hearing about all these different delegates’ ideas from around the world opened my eyes to things I had never thought of before,” she said. “As the Republic of Korea, we had to stand for the different policies they live by today.”

Storr said her freshman teacher, Ms. Hansen, sparked her interest in Model U.N. and world relations.

During the conference, Storr and senior Elly Shippee spoke about the mass detention of the Uighur Muslims in China.

“The conference is great and life-changing. I was able to gain skills on parliamentary procedure, public speaking, debate and understanding cultural differences,” Shippee said. “My favorite part of the trip was meeting people from across the world. It was so cool to hear how their day-to-day life is like in comparison to ours.”

Senior Aidan Schrader said this was his first time at Model U.N. and it was a positive experience.

“To see so many schools from around the world come together and work on world problems was something I’ll never forget,” he said. “Meeting kids from Europe to Africa really opened up my eyes to not only my own experiences but the experiences of the kids I met.”

Stanley Center for Peace and Security's Global Education program assisted with the trip. The program has partnered with the MHS Model U.N. club since its formation in the 1980s.

“We are proud to partner with the MHS Model U.N. Club on this amazing opportunity for our local students to listen, ask questions and interact with their international peers,” Stanley Center Program Officer Krista Regennitter said. “It was inspirational to watch our local students engage with youth from around the globe, discussing issues that impact us locally and require action globally, and finding ways to build consensus around possible solutions.”

“For our students, events like NHSMUN are important because it provides students with a real-life simulation where they can develop the diplomatic skills to work with other people, who may have different beliefs, to solve problems,” Smith added. “It also shows them the differences a political leader has to work through during their career.”

