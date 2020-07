Muscatine High School graduates Class of 2020

MUSCATINE — The sun was beating down on the people who had gathered in the stands of Tom Bruner field as, against the odds, Muscatine High School Class of 2020 prepared for their graduation commencement.

The class represented the 154th graduating class from the high school. Principal Terry Hogenson welcomed the crowd as the students, adorned in their purple and gold gowns, walked onto the football field. The stadium was used because the school had wanted graduation to be an outdoor event, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each student was given only four tokens to give to family members to attend the event.